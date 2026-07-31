Who is Leopold Aschenbrenner? Net worth, family in focus as AI hedge fund, Situational Awareness, faces setback

Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner has returned to the spotlight. Reports say his AI hedge fund, Situational Awareness LP, sold the bulk of its public equity portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel after suffering steep losses in AI infrastructure stocks. Leopold Aschenbrenner's AI hedge fund, Situational Awareness LP, sold the bulk of its public equity portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel after suffering steep losses in AI infrastructure stocks. (Leopold Aschenbrenner | X)

According to the Financial Times, the fund generated a return of about 439% by the end of June before sentiment toward AI infrastructure stocks deteriorated. Reports cited by multiple outlets said assets under management had climbed as high as $45 billion before falling sharply amid declines in major holdings.

The sell-off reportedly included several public investments. The fund, however, retained private holdings, including a significant stake in Anthropic, one of OpenAI's chief rivals. CNBC reported that company representatives have denied selling Anthropic's stake.

Also read: Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness unwinds hedge fund with up to $24B after leveraged AI bets fail

Leopold Aschenbrenner net worth Celebrity Net Worth estimates Leopold Aschenbrenner's personal net worth at $5 billion. However, no verified estimate has been released by Aschenbrenner, his representatives or through public financial filings.

Industry reports suggest he invested much of his own capital into Situational Awareness LP, where he serves as the general partner alongside Carl Shulman. While the fund has managed billions of dollars, those assets belong largely to outside investors rather than Aschenbrenner personally.

Despite recent losses, the hedge fund reportedly continues to hold private investments, including an estimated $5 billion stake in Anthropic, according to Bloomberg. If Anthropic also proceeds with a public listing, analysts say those holdings could offset part of the fund's public-market losses.

Also read: Why Nvidia, Nebius, Amazon and AI stocks are rising today as Microsoft Azure growth boosts sector

Leopold Aschenbrenner family and background Aschenbrenner was born in Germany to two doctors and displayed academic promise from an early age. According to Fortune, he enrolled at Columbia University at just 15 years old and graduated as valedictorian at 19, where he completed an accelerated economics degree.

Before joining OpenAI, he worked with the FTX Future Fund, a philanthropic initiative linked to Sam Bankman-Fried. The project collapsed following FTX's bankruptcy in late 2022.

In 2023, Aschenbrenner joined OpenAI's Superalignment team, which focused on long-term AI safety. His tenure ended in 2024 after OpenAI dismissed him over an information security issue. Aschenbrenner, however, has disputed that characterization. He said he was removed after raising concerns about AI safety practices.

Aschenbrenner is engaged to Avital Balwit, chief of staff to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, according to Fortune. Balwit previously worked with him at the FTX Future Fund before joining Anthropic.

According to CNBC, Aschenbrenner is set to marry Balwit this weekend.