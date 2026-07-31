Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ questions Tommaso Cioni's actions as ‘prime suspect’ claims resurface

A self-styled investigator questioned some of Tommaso Cioni's actions amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Tommaso is married to Annie Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's sister. Tommaso Cioni is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, and is reportedly among the last people to see her before her disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

The couple has found themselves at the center of public speculations since the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before – the night she had dinner with Annie. Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after, making them among the last two people to see Nancy before she was taken. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department had clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.

However, prior to this, former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. In a recent clip, she said that her sources in the police department had indicated he was the ‘prime suspect’. Notably, Banfield was speaking about the time before the official clarification came from PCSD. The alleged video of Banfield has now gone viral as public interest in Tommaso and Annie continues.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Key evidence leads nowhere as Pima County Sheriff's Department investigation hits dead end

Self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, was among those sharing the alleged video.