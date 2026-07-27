Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ says Annie Guthrie sold car; sparks questions - ‘Car they took Nancy home in?’

Annie Guthrie's personal life was back in focus again as a self-styled investigator posted about the sale of her old car. Annie, daughter of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has found herself unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight ever since her mother was reported missing. Annie Guthrie has dinner with her mother Nancy the night before the latter was reported missing. (X/@BCEinvestigates)

It has been over five months that the octogenarian, who also happens to be TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona. During this time, a lot of public attention has been directed towards Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni, after allegations made by former NewsNation reporter Ashleigh Banfield, who said that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Since then, the investigating body, Pima County Sheriff's Department, has clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case.

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However, speculation around Annie and Tommaso has continued as Nancy had dinner with her daughter the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home in their car, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was kidnapped. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR – the self-styled investigator – has again drawn attention to Annie's vehicle.