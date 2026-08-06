Phoenix dust storm today: Haboob 'round 2' hits Arizona city; scary visuals emerge - latest update
Another dust storm hit Phoenix, Arizona overnight after the Category 5 storm that hit on Monday night.
Another dust storm hit Phoenix, Arizona overnight after the Category 5 dust storm that rolled into the Valley on Monday night. Scary visuals from the dust storm were shared on social media.
Phoenix dust storm: Scary photos and videos emerge
One person shared a photo of the dust storm in Phoenix, as seen from North Scottsdale. The two places are about 28 miles apart.
“Another night, another Haboob in Phoenix! Taken from North Scottsdale at 1:30am on August 6, 2026,” they wrote. The ABC15 meteorologist also shared a photo of the night skyline of Phoenix.
“The Valley is waking up to another round of dust. Overnight storms in southern Arizona sent outflow winds sweeping through the Phoenix metro area just before 1am. Visibility dropped to 1/2 mile at the peak of the storm. It’s now back up to 1 mile,” he noted.
One also shared a video on X.
Phoenix dust storm today: Reactions pour in
Several people reacted to the news of the dust storm overnight in Phoenix. “Phoenix night Haboob, Round 2! This rolled in about 1:30 am. I like this photo because it shows the scale of the dust storm against the mountains. The structure is truly amazing to see,” a storm chaser wrote on X.
Another quipped “another 1am dust storm…who would have thought that it would be harder to keep my car clean in Phoenix than in Kansas?”.
Phoenix Category 5 dust storm: All you need to know
Local publication AZ Family noted that Category 5 dust storms are rare in the area. An expert who spoke to them said “In the 15 years that we’ve been looking at these dust events, this is only the fifth time that we’ve seen a Category 5 storm.”
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“If you’re outside for an hour during a Category 1 event, it might be something like 250,000 pieces of dust that you’re inhaling. A Category 5 is five times that amount. If you’re outside during a Category 5 event, it would be something like over a million pieces of dust that you would be inhaling,” they added.
A doctor warned that certain people were at greater risk during a dust storm. “I would say if you have lung disease, heart disease, the very young, the very old, if for some reason you’re immunosuppressed, those are people who get into trouble during this time,” the medical expert told the local publication.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More