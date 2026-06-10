Heat, instability, 128kmph winds: Science behind string of dust storms hitting Delhi-NCR

Two things shaped Tuesday's atmosphere. The first was extreme heat. At 43.5°C — four degrees above normal and the highest June reading so far — the ground was warming far faster than the upper atmosphere.

The mechanism behind the storm, and behind the unusual frequency of such events this pre-monsoon season, points to a specific and increasingly documented set of atmospheric conditions over northwest India.

A pre-monsoon storm that struck Delhi on Tuesday evening and continued through the night reached 128 km/hour at Pusa — higher than the 120 km/hr recorded at Palam airport hours earlier, which had already diverted at least two flights and delayed more than 400 others. Across the city, residents woke on Wednesday to fallen trees and blocked roads, with localities including Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Panchsheel Park and Vasant Kunj among the worst affected; photos posted to X showed uprooted trees that had crushed boundary walls and brought pavements up with their roots.

This steepened what meteorologists call the lapse rate: the rate at which temperature drops with height, or the temperature gap between the scorching ground and the cold sky above. The wider that gap, the more unstable the atmosphere becomes and the more energy it stores.

A pocket of hot surface air, once it starts rising, stays warmer and lighter than the air around it at every level. It keeps going up. It accelerates. This stored upward force is measured as CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) — in effect, how much explosive energy the atmosphere has built up.

Research on a comparable Delhi pre-monsoon dust storm in May 2018 recorded CAPE values of 2,696 joules per kilogram, with a lifted index of -8.98, both indicating severe convective forcing (Chakravarty et al., Agricultural and Forest Meteorology, 2021). Values above 2,500 J/kg are typically associated with severe storm conditions.

Even extreme CAPE does not guarantee a storm. Another quantity — CIN, or Convective Inhibition — acts as a lid that helps keep the instability bottled up. High CIN values typically suppress cloud development, even if CAPE—the energy that fuels updrafts—is high.

Through Tuesday, surface heating would have steadily eroded the CIN lid. By late afternoon, it was gone.

Ashwary Tiwari of IndiaMetSky said CAPE essentially acts as the ‘juice’ for a storm of this intensity. “Essentially, it is an unstable environment and just needs a spark for thundercloud development. Higher the energy, the greater it helps in development of larger and stronger storms,” he said, stating under it, warm moist air rises rapidly upwards. “CAPE and CIN work against each other in that sense in the region,” he added.

The second ingredient was moisture, fed into the heated column by a cyclonic circulation — an anticlockwise spiral of winds — drifting in from the northwest, near Pakistan. Moisture matters for a reason beyond simple humidity. It lowers the Lifting Condensation Level — in other words, the altitude at which rising air cools enough to condense into clouds. A lower cloud base means a pocket of rising hot air hits condensation sooner; at that point, condensation releases heat back into the rising air, making it climb harder and faster still.

So, the surface heat provides the stored energy; the moisture lowers the trigger threshold and amplifies the updraft once it fires.

A surface-level trough — a corridor of low pressure running across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi — acted as a funnel, drawing moist air inward and upward into the base of the developing column. “High heat and moisture caused instability,” said Tiwari.

“A low surface-level trough also persists, which will eventually turn into the axis of the monsoon,” he said.

M Mohapatra, IMD director-general, told HT that such storms are not uncommon during the pre-monsoon, but their intensity can depend on instability in the atmosphere. “Typically, there are four factors which determine the type and intensity of such storms. The first is intense heating and we saw that for the last two days. The second is moisture. The third is unstable atmosphere and the fourth is a trigger, which is typically a weather system. In this case, it was the cyclonic circulation. If there is adequate moisture, we get ample rain, but typically, we see drier storms across northwest India. There is a higher chance of rain late in the night, when temperatures dip,” he said.

Also read: How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far? | Number Theory