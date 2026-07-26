Lock Upp's Pamala Serena admits to betting on cricket matches using insider tips from cricketers: ‘Made a lot of money’
Pamala Serena disclosed her past involvement in cricket betting on Lock Upp, utilising insider tips from a friend.
Every week on Lock Upp, a celebrity reveals a personal secret in an attempt to save themselves from elimination. In the latest episode, Pamala Serena and Sufi Motiwala were given the opportunity to secure their place in the competition by exposing one of their biggest secrets. As Pamala pressed the buzzer first, she confessed that she used to place bets on cricket matches while she was a student.
Pamala Serena reveals she used to gamble as a student
When Pamala was asked to reveal her secret, the words 'match fixing' appeared on the screen, leaving her visibly shaken. She then clarified that while studying, she had a friend who was close to several cricketers. Through him, she received insider tips, which she used to place bets with bookies.
Pamala said, "When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets. So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money. But I am not proud of it."
Pamala, however, pointed out that betting is legal in London. She acknowledged that although she enjoyed it at the time, she eventually realised it was not the right way to earn money. Admitting that she is not proud of her past, Pamala explained that she was a student then and was drawn to betting because the prospect of making easy money was tempting.
About Pamala Serena
Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, Pamala Serena spent her early years in the UK before moving to Dubai in 2012. She is a former beauty queen who won the titles of Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022. She is also involved in the real estate sector and reportedly manages a property business based in London. Pamala rose to fame through her appearance on the Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, where she emerged as one of the show's most talked-about contestants.
About Lock Upp
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show also features Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala and others. In the latest episode, actor Harshad Chopda was eliminated after the inmates chose to save Sufi Motiwala over him. The show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday and is set to conclude in two weeks, with the winner taking home ₹1 crore in prize money.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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