Lock Upp's Pamala Serena admits to betting on cricket matches using insider tips from cricketers: ‘Made a lot of money’

When Pamala was asked to reveal her secret, the words 'match fixing' appeared on the screen, leaving her visibly shaken. She then clarified that while studying, she had a friend who was close to several cricketers. Through him, she received insider tips, which she used to place bets with bookies.

Every week on Lock Upp , a celebrity reveals a personal secret in an attempt to save themselves from elimination. In the latest episode, Pamala Serena and Sufi Motiwala were given the opportunity to secure their place in the competition by exposing one of their biggest secrets. As Pamala pressed the buzzer first, she confessed that she used to place bets on cricket matches while she was a student.

Pamala said, "When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets. So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money. But I am not proud of it."

Pamala, however, pointed out that betting is legal in London. She acknowledged that although she enjoyed it at the time, she eventually realised it was not the right way to earn money. Admitting that she is not proud of her past, Pamala explained that she was a student then and was drawn to betting because the prospect of making easy money was tempting.

About Pamala Serena Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, Pamala Serena spent her early years in the UK before moving to Dubai in 2012. She is a former beauty queen who won the titles of Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022. She is also involved in the real estate sector and reportedly manages a property business based in London. Pamala rose to fame through her appearance on the Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, where she emerged as one of the show's most talked-about contestants.