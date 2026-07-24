Apoorva Mukhija says she felt suicidal during India's Got Latent controversy, reveals Sufi Motiwala saved her life

Sufi and Apoorva became best friends during their stint on Karan Johar's show The Traitors. However, the two later had a public fallout. As they reunited on Lock Upp, Sufi told Apoorva that he didn't harbour any hatred towards her. To this, Apoorva replied, “I have really missed you. I swear on my mom. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, if I hadn’t had Sufi."

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija entered Lock Upp for a week as an informer. While everyone expected a clash between her and Sufi Motiwala , the exact opposite happened. The two resolved their differences, revealing that they still have a soft corner for each other. Apoorva also revealed how Sufi saved her life.

Sufi added, "Don't say that. I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was the most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot."

Apoorva added, "I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, I have always given you credit. You saved my life; I genuinely wouldn't have been able to survive Latent if it wasn't for you."

In 2025, Apoorva appeared as one of the panelists on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. While it was Ranveer Allahbadia's remark about parents and sex that triggered the backlash against the show, FIRs were also filed against Apoorva. She later revealed that she received death and rape threats on social media.

About Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala's feud During The Traitors, Apoorva and Sufi became best friends, and after coming out of the show, they were often spotted hanging out together. However, the two later had a public fallout. Distancing himself from Apoorva, Sufi wrote on Instagram, “No more lies. I’ve received a lot of texts saying that I’ve taken clout from Apoorva, and I’ve left her. I’ve literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no, I’m not sorry I didn’t use her for clout (in case you forgot we were on the same show without knowing each other; I don’t need her clout). I wanted to be friends with Apoorva, not the rebel kid when there was no accountability constantly for how I was being treated. I distanced myself."

About Lock Upp Last week, Yogesh Rawat was eliminated from the show. This week, Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Sufi Motiwala have been nominated for elimination. The upcoming Judgement Day episode will see Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed enter the house as Janta Ki Awaaz (voice of the audience) to ask the inmates some fiery questions. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp streams on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.