Gauahar Khan's brother-in-law Awez Darbar slams Nikhil for menopause comment: Aap jaise men ko pause hone ki jarurat hai

Responding to this remark, Gauahar's brother-in-law, Awez Darbar , took to his Instagram Stories and said in a video: "Maine ek reality show haar kar ainvi hi bura feel kar raha tha. Nikhil Chinapa sir, 19 saal reality show ka shor macha kar ye bol rahe hain (I was uselessly feeling bad after losing one reality show. Here is Nikhil Chinapa who has been doing shows for 19 years and saying this)." He then added a clip of Nikhil's interview.

Nikhil Chinapa stirred controversy after his eviction from the reality show Alliance . While responding to the question about Gauahar Khan 's criticism of his gameplay, Nikhil said he had never met Gauahar personally but had heard from Zaid Darbar, who is in the show. He then remarked, "Maybe Mini will know more about this because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe, she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said."

Awez shared, “Nikhil sir, kya question pucha hai aur aap kya answer kar rahe ho? Matlab kuch to logic rakho na. Menopause ke baare mein mujhe itna pata toh hai nahi, but aap jaise men ko pause hone ki bahut zarurat hai, itna pata hai. Gauahar ne apni reply se already sabko pause kar diya hai, to I think itna hi bolna chahunga. Beesvein (20th) saal ke liye all the best. Acha karna (What is the question and what did you answer? Seems like there is no logic at all in what you say. I don't know much about menopause but I know men like you need to pause. Gauhar has given it back to you and I would only like to wish you the best for your 20th year. Do better).”

Gauahar's response Earlier, Gauahar had slammed Nikhil for his comments. She said, "I'm so glad that Zaid went inside and told Nikhil that I was fond of him. I still am. I think he's a great guy. I think he has a great personality and an amazing body of work. I have utter respect for him. But what do you mean by saying Mini can comment because she deals with menopause and perimenopause? You're assuming that I'm at an age where I must be going through menopause or perimenopause, and that's why I have those viewpoints. That is ridiculous."

Calling Nikhil "ignorant", Gauahar said it was wrong to dismiss a woman's opinion by attributing it to her menstrual cycle, menopause or perimenopause. She added that suggesting a woman must be "wrong" simply because she is going through one of these biological phases reflected a deeply insensitive and uninformed mindset.