Kushal Tandon clarifies if he slid into Shreya Kalra's DMs while dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘Baatein to meri bohot hoti’

A Lock Upp 2 and Alliance crossover has occurred, as details of the former show have slipped into the latter. Shreya Kalra claimed on the Netflix show that Shivangi Joshi doesn’t like her because her ex-boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, once slipped into her DMs. On the latest episode of the Prime Video show, Kashish Kapoor confronted Kushal about the same. (Also Read: Lock Upp 2: Did Shivangi Joshi lie in ‘bread butter’ secret reveal? Her team clarifies about dad's profession, home) Kushal Tandon and Shreya Kalra are part of Alliance and Lock Upp shows.

Kushal Tandon addresses claim he DM’d Shreya Kalra Kashish confronted Kushal on Alliance about him flirting with Shreya in DM’s while dating Shivangi. First, he asked, “Who is Shreya? First of all.” When reminded that she did a cameo on his show, he said, “Shreya Kalra? We were shooting a promo for our show (Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka), and Shreya was promised it would feature me. But it turned out to be just a passing shot of hers.”

He then claimed that Shreya messaged him first, with Kashish challenging that claim. Kushal added, “She texted me first, of course. I don’t DM girls. I have too much ego to DM girls myself. I only DM firangs (foreigners). Baatein to meri bohot hoti hain, aur hoti rehni chahiye. (I talk to them a lot, and I should keep doing it).”

Kushal also claimed that Shreya told him that she said yes to the promo because of him. “Having said that, she said, aap promo kar rahe hain (you are doing this promo), and I want to do work with you, but I am not saying no. So I said, you should not have done this because it's looking very stupid, you doing that passing shot. Tum aur bhi accha kar sakti ho than doing this. (You could do much better than this).”