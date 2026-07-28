Kushal Tandon takes fresh dig at Zaid Darbar for bond with Kashish Kapoor in Alliance: ‘Ladkiyon se chipka rehta hain’

In the episode, Zaid and Kashish were seen spending time together as they were sitting in a room and testing perfumes on each other's hands. They also ate croissants, and at one moment Kashish also fed Zaid with her hands. Outside the room, Kushal was seen with Vanshaj Singh and Payal Dhare, as they talked about Zaid. Payal said Zaid's wife ( Gauahar Khan ) will give him a good beating when he returns home. Agreeing to it, Kushal said, “I swear! Sabse ke bed ke andar ghusa rehta hain. Aur alag alag ladkiyo se chipka rehta hain (He hides under everyone's beds and sticks to all the new girls).” Sohail Khan also chimed in and joked that Zaid is aware that they are talking about him and is trying to hide his face in shame.

Actor Kushal Tandon and choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar are currently contestants on Kunal Kemmu's reality show, Alliance. A clip from the show's latest episode has surfaced after Kushal made a fresh dig at Zaid's growing connection with new contestant Kashish Kapoor .

When Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar were criticised A few weeks ago, Kushal's comment referencing his ex, Gauahar, had received backlash on social media. Zaid was also slammed for participating in the joke. Then, an apology video was shared by the production company Banijay Asia on Instagram, jointly with Zaid.

In the clip, Zaid apologised with folded hands and said in Hindi: “Sometimes, I just get carried away with my life. I didn't realise it. What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It's my fault.”

“I'm sorry. Really sorry. And I hope you understand what I am. You know me. You know what kind of person I am. I can't hurt anyone. I can hurt myself, but I can't hurt anyone around me. That's the truth,” Zaid added. It was Vanshaj Singh who entered the show as a wildcard contestant and told Zaid that Kushal's remarks were the reason Gauahar faced massive online backlash.

Gauahar acknowledged the apology and reassured him in the comments section of the post. She said, “Vanshaj is playing . Masti is ok , coz u know every silly thing doesn’t mean one gets offended. U are right, don’t get swayed by dirty play. Keep rocking Jaanu.”

Kushal and Gauahar met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and fell in love. However, they broke up in 2014. In 2020, Gauahar got engaged to Zaid, and the couple married in December of the same year. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023 and their second son in 2025.