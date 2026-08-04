Randeep Hooda walks knee-deep in flood water, distributes kitchen items to families in Assam: ‘Everybody is thankful’

Actor Randeep Hooda is in Assam, taking part in a flood relief distribution programme organised by an NGO in Sivasagar. On Tuesday, he shared a video on his Instagram, providing an update on the work the team is doing on the ground, even as families remain affected by the flood. He was seen distributing kitchen essentials from the boat to a house, walking in knee-deep water. “10 din ke baad bhi paani knees ke upar hai. Yaha kaafi families hai andar. Waha se bhi awaazein aa rahi hai humko. Abhi humara iss trip mein boat ka jo samaan hai woh khatam ho gaya hai (Even after 10 days, the water is above knees. There are many families inside. We are getting calls from inside. The items are over in this trip for now)."

The floods in Assam , which began on July 19, have caused severe damage. A crop area of 14,230.15 hectares remained submerged. Due to widespread flooding, almost 55,000 animals have been washed away, while another 35,000 have been affected.

‘Kai log toh yaha pohonch hio nahi paa rahein’ He added, "Doosra trip marenge. Yaha ek kitchen set leke ayein hai. Ration kaafi pohoch gaya hai logo ko… everybody is thankful aur baaki cheezein Global Sikh ki team ne identify kar li hai. Kitchen utensils, chappals, daily essentials distribute karne ke liye aayein hai. Kai log toh yaha pohonch hio nahi paa rahein toh hum log jaa rahe hai andar (We will take another trip. We have got a kitchen set, and several of them here have got the ration items. Global Sikh has identified the needs. There are many who cannot even reach here to receive these, so we are going inside.)”

In the caption, he wrote: “Assam is battling devastating floods, leaving countless families in urgent need of support. Every contribution can help provide relief, food, shelter and essential supplies to those affected. Let us come together and help the people of Assam through this crisis.”

About the floods Sivasagar remained the worst-hit with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat.

Altogether 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres were being run by the administration in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present.

15,422 hectares of farmland remained submerged in the affected districts. The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the officials added. The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of around ₹160 crore interim relief to over 75,000 households that were the worst affected in this year's floods, officials said.