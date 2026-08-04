Salman Khan roasts Badshah after Bali says he taught him voice modulation: ‘Usko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai?’

Bali went on to add that Badshah guided him well. To this, Salman added, "Lekin usko bhi toh samajh aana chahiye voh kya samjha raha hai (But he must understand what he is teaching)."

Bali revealed that he uses a lot of vocal modulation while rapping, said that Badshah had taught him to do so, and asked him to do a commercial song. Salman quipped, "Badshah ko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai (Did Badshah himself understand what he taught you)?" This left him in giggles.

Salman also interacted with rapper and content creator Bali (Sachin Bali) for a few minutes. Bali performed one of his raps in front of Salman, after which Salman asked him if his singing voice is different from his talking voice.

Salman hugs Sohail in Alliance When Salman was seen entering the show, the rest of the contestants were not expecting him, as there had been no prior announcement. His dashing entry through the yellow gate made everyone inside the house stand up in utter shock. He walked straight inside and was seen hugging Sohail, who looked emotional and hugged him tightly.

Earlier on the show, Sohail had made an emotional confession. He recalled being sexually harassed as a child and revealed that he did not tell anyone about the incident until he became an adult.

While speaking to Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail said he is strongly against ragging and has always told his children never to feel shy or embarrassed about speaking up if someone bullies them. He then revealed that he, too, had experienced sexual harassment when he was young.