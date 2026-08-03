Salman Khan makes rare comment about his time in jail: ‘We had bars, in a small area there were 60-70 people’

Salman said, “Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh [Many years ago when I was in jail] we had bars infront of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there… one bathroom, Indian-style commode, kabhi chhipkali hain [there were lizards] and more than that ***t is filled all the way till here [hand gesture to show high up].”

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan is currently a contestant on the reality show Alliance. After facing a tough week, Sohail's brother, star Salman Khan was seen entering the show to show support for him in the house. In the latest promo, Salman got candid about his time in jail and spoke about the living conditions inside the jail.

Salman has been sent to jail or custody 4 times totaling roughly 18 days of imprisonment, primarily due to the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. Talking about his previous jail terms, Salman had told Koel Puri in an interview in 2008 that he was “chilling” and “the only tension was bathroom”. “I was blank. I was chilling. The only tension was the bathroom. That was it. [pause] And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If someone wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven’t done it, you go in head high,” he said in the 2008 episode of On the Couch with Koel.

Sohail Khan's confession Earlier on Alliance, Sohail had made an emotional confession. Sohail recalled being sexually harassed as a child and revealed that he did not tell anyone about the incident until he became an adult. Sohail said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."