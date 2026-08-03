New Delhi, Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap are set to present a short film, "Bobby Beauty Parlour". Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap to present 'Bobby Beauty Parlour'

The film is directed by Shashwat Dwivedi and features Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar, among others. It will release on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel on August 6, according to a press release.

It follows childhood friends Eelu and Manu. On their final afternoon together, the pair finds themselves trapped inside a neighbourhood beauty parlour-drinking, napping, bickering, and desperately holding on to a time that is fast slipping away, according to the logline.

"The most spectacular moments of life don't scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make 'Bobby Beauty Parlour' charming. The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me," Ali in a statement.

The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana,, Ranjan Singh, and Kashyap.

Kashyap, who started curating for the YouTube channel with "Incognito" said "Bobby Beauty Parlour" is a "simple story, simply told." "About friendship, aspirations and growing up. And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film .The director Shashwat, is someone that started out with me whose growth has been so much and feels so personal," he added.

Dwivedi said he had an "amazing experience" making the film. "Bobby Beauty Parlour has been an amazing experience for me, especially because of the people involved in it. I'm glad the film is releasing on YouTube, given I've learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change. It's also tough to believe that two of my favourite filmmakers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it," he added.

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