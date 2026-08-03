Harshad Chopda becomes first finalist on Lock Upp 2, Shivangi Joshi evicted; fans accuse him of ‘emotional blackmail’

With this new task, the contestants got the opportunity to choose the first finalist of Lock Upp 2. It was a group task that required one single choice of contestant to make them the first finalist of Lock Upp 2. When the discussion started, Laila, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor and Akanksha Chamola left the race by themselves, which led to the selection of only Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Both of them were put inside the last cell to decide between themselves about who will stay back and who will leave. It became very emotional and not an easy task for the contestants as both of them refused to put themselves above each other.

The season finale of Lock Upp 2 is just around the corner, but the show just keeps getting more and more unpredictable. The most recent episode saw some dramatics, hard choices, and an element that was nothing short of mind-blowing! While television actor Harshad Chopda was the first to be confirmed as the finalist after the emotionally charged task, everyone was left in shock at the sudden elimination of Shivangi Joshi .

Harshad's words caused confusion in Shivangi who was trying to understand why he deliberately wasted his chances. Harshad said that for the entire season he had been playing for others and helping others, but this time he wanted to think about his own path and have a chance on his own.

Shivangi answered, saying that if the trophy was supposed to be her property, then sooner or later she will earn it. For several minutes both competitors were persuading each other that the finalist place belongs to the other one.

An emotional sacrifice crowns the first finalist Since both the contestants were reluctant to make the ultimate decision, jailer Riteesh Deshmukh intervened and requested them to put an end to their deadlock. Even though initially Harshad had agreed to give his place to someone else, yet finally he decided not to back off and claimed that for once he would like to think of himself first.

Shivangi then walked out of the prison cell thereby declaring Harshad Chopda as the very first finalist of Lock Upp 2. This move did come at a price as Shivangi cried after leaving the cell and expressed that Harshad deserved the title as much as she did.

Fans are divided It did not take long before the episode became the centre of all conversations in the season as people expressed very diverse opinions about what happened. There were those who thought that Harshad's confession would make things hard on Shivangi emotionally. It was suggested that his words implied some kind of indirect pressure on her that forced her to sacrifice her chances and even called him a "man of emotional blackmail." Others asked themselves why it was hard for Shivangi to celebrate Harshad's success.

One user on X wrote, “STFU Harshad, stop doing emotional blackmail, she's just fighting for her self and playing her game this is why she came here.. She never asked uh to play for her self in any task, u chose it so please stop behaving like🤡🤡.” Another user on the platform wrote, “Harshad and Shivangi have turned#lockupp2 into another saas bahu saga. Damn boring storyline.”