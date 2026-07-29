Harshad Chopda reveals he was sexually assaulted as a kid, requests all parents not to leave their child alone

Harshad Chopda left everyone emotional in the latest episode of Lock Upp season 2 after he revealed his third and last secret. The actor, who is in the running to become a finalist in the reality show, opened up about a traumatic chapter which took place when he was a child and did not know what was happening to him. Harshad Chopda opened up about his childhood in Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa.

[Trigger warning: Details of sexual assault]

During the episode, when Harshad was called upon to share his secret with the code word ‘childhood’, he said, “I was around 9-10 years old. Our parents tend to trust other people with their children. Once they had left me with some trusted people, who were not only trusted by the family but by the whole community. As a child, I was a little submissive. In the night someone was rubbing himself on me. I was fully dressed it was just that someone was on top of me and rubbing.”

‘I have never told anyone about this before’ He added, “I didn't know what was happening. I was scared. I acted like I was sleeping. I have never told anyone about this before because I didn't even know what had happened. My pet name is Monu. He called me to the balcony to show me something for which he had to lift me. Then again he was picking me up and doing something which again I did not understand. I did not know how to question. I was scared.”

[Trigger warning ends]

The actor shared, “I want to request all parents, not to leave their children alone. Talk to your kids so that they do not hesitate to tell you things. For people like me, whatever happens we need to blurt out and discuss things so that the wrongdoer is exposed! Those people are still living their lives joyously and I am standing here with my… That's why I have a little bit fear when it comes to gay men. I don't hate them I am just scared of them. That's my truth.”

Later during the episode, Harshad said that 99% kids go through the same kind of experiences and the onus lies on us, to raise their own kids with care and love. Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor (who had previously shared that he was molested as a kid) were emotional after Harshad's story.

About Lock Upp 2 Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 places celebrities inside a jail-themed house, where they must survive by completing tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The show is set to conclude next week, with the winner taking home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

CHILDLINE 1098 is the emergency helpline and crisis response service for children in need of care and protection. Call 1098 or visit their Facebook page for more details