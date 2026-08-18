Did Charles Manson ever kill anyone himself? Cult leader's crimes explored in Netflix doc 'Conversations with a Killer'
The murders of Sharon Tate and 6 others, orchestrated by Charles Manson, have been explored in Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes.
The 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others, orchestrated by cult leader Charles Manson, have been explored in the newly released Netflix documentary – ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes’. It was directed by Joe Berlinger.
“It’s a horrifying story about a mastermind manipulating other people to do their evil bidding, where these people at the time of the crime, because of drug use and his influence, were remorseless,” Berlinger told USA TODAY. “It was Hollywood's worst nightmare.”
In the three-part docuseries, which is now streaming on Netflix, Berlinger challenged claims that Manson’s motives were not to start a race war, contrary to the claims of prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi. Bugliosi floated the narrative that Manson had an obsession with The Beatles’ White Album and had concocted a race war he referred to as Helter Skelter, named after The Beatles' song. Bugliosi argued that the cult leader commanded the Manson Family members to kill affluent white people, under the guise of the Black Panthers. The story is elaborate, and was eventually portrayed in Bugliosi's best-selling novel ‘Helter Skelter’.
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In the new documentary, Berlinger took the help of new and old audio tapes and Manson family members to argue that the rampage began with a botched drug deal by a man named Bobby Beausoleil.
Netflix says of the docuseries, “Previously unreleased prison calls, firsthand accounts and archival footage shed chilling insight into the mind of cold-blooded criminal Charles Manson.”
Did Charles Manson ever kill anyone himself?
The victims of the August 8, 1969 rampage included Tate, the pregnant wife of movie director Roman Polanski; coffee heiress Abigail Folger; celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring; writer Wojciech Frykowski; and teenager Steven Parent. Supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary LaBianca, were stabbed and killed the following night.
The brutal murders carried out across two nights sparked fear in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhoods.
Also Read | Charles Manson: Leader of the murderous cult who was obsessed with Beatles
Manson did not physically kill any of his victims. He masterminded, directed, and ordered his loyal followers to carry out the murders, but did not pull the triggers or wield the knives in the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders. However, for his role in the killings, he was convicted of first-degree murder.
He founded the Manson Family, gathering followers, some convicted members being Charles "Tex" Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, Linda Kasabian and Mary Brunner. Other notable members included Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, Bobby Beausoleil, Bruce Davis, Steven Grogan and Diane Lake.
Manson died on November 19, 2017, at the age of 83. He died at a hospital in Kern County, Bakersfield, California, while serving a life sentence for mass murder. He passed away from cardiac arrest resulting from respiratory failure, brought on by colon cancer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More
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