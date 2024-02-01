Danny Masterson moved to California prison that housed dangerous inmates like Charles Manson and Sirhan Sirhan

Danny Masterson has been moved to a maximum security prison that housed various dangerous criminals in the past, including Charles Manson. That '70s Show alum was charged with two counts of forcible rape for sexually assaulting Jen B. and N. Trout in his Hollywood-area home. In September, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Danny Masterson arrives at an event on March 24, 2014, in Los Angeles (Photo by Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP, File)(Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP)

Masterson was transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, to Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California this week. This is where he is expected to serve most of his sentence.

The 47-year-old convicted rapist will be eligible for parole in 2042, as per California state prison records. He will now be living in Corcoran’s Level 4 housing unit, which is the highest tier of security available at the prison, where inmates who need extra protection and supervision are placed, according to New York Post.

Masterson will be under 24/7 surveillance, including around-the-clock video monitoring. Cell checks are conducted by prison guards every 30 minutes.

Manson, a famous cult leader who ordered his followers to murder actress Sharon Tate and six others, spent nearly 10 years in the Protective Housing wing. Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of murdering Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, also served time in this prison on two separate occasions. The prison also housed The Dating Game Killer Rodney Alcala.

Ever since the allegations first surfaced, Masterson has maintained his innocence. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” he told US Weekly in a statement in December.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he added.