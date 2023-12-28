First mugshot of That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson released after sexual assault conviction

The first mugshot of Danny Masterson has been released as the That '70s Show alum was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. The 47-year-old convicted rapist looks emotionless in the photo, and his hair and bear appear to have overgrown. Danny Masterson arrives at an event on March 24, 2014, in Los Angeles (Photo by Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP, File)(Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP)

Masterson is reportedly going through the classification and reception process in his new living quarters. This is the same place where Tory Lanez is also serving his 10-year sentence.

This handout image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) on December 27, 2023, shows the booking photo of actor Danny Masterson who was admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano. (Photo by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT /California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

Masterson was charged with two counts of forcible rape for sexually assaulting Jen B. and N. Trout in his Hollywood-area home. In September, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was being held at the LA County Men’s Central Jail previously, according to New York Post.

Masterson was sentenced in September this year."This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson," read a statement from District Attorney George Gascón at the time. "They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims."

Ever since the allegations first surfaced, Masterson has maintained his innocence.“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” he told US Weekly in a statement in December.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he added.

Masterson’s last role was on The Ranch, a Netflix sitcom, where he worked along withAshton Kutcher. However, after the allegations, he was written off the show.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a spokesperson for the streaming company told US Weekly in a statement in December 2017. “[Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”