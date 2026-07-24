Manushi Chhillar recalls giving NEET exam twice due to paper leak, backs student protests: ‘Accepted failure in system’

As outrage over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continues to fuel student protests across the country, actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has added her voice to the growing chorus of support. Manushi revealed that she, too, had to appear for the entrance exam twice after the 2015 paper leak. Manushi Chhillar was last seen in Maalik.

Looking back at the ordeal, the actor described it as an extremely traumatic experience, saying she understands the emotional and mental anguish students are going through today.

Manushi Chhillar recalls giving NEET twice On Thursday, Manushi took to Instagram to extend her support to students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Reflecting on her own journey, the former Miss World revealed that she had to appear for the medical entrance exam twice after the 2015 paper leak, describing the experience as deeply traumatic.

In the post, the actor shared, “In an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser. Seeking reform should never be mistaken for rejecting our institutions. Democracies become stronger when they are willing to listen, learn and improve… Every generation has a responsibility to leave behind a stronger system than the one it inherited.”

Manushi accompanied the note with a caption, sharing the emotional turmoil she went through due to the paper leak. She said she hopes the authorities introduce the reforms needed to ensure students are not forced to go through an unfair process while pursuing opportunities.

Sharing the note, Manushi wrote, “I have always believed that in an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser. Anyone who is saying “just write it again” is missing the point. We have to have sensitivity. I’ve written it, twice in 2015 due to a paper leak then as well. It is not just an exam, it represents years of hard work, sleepless nights, sacrifices and aspirations. We then accepted the failure in our system and made peace with the solution provided. Now, a decade later, we expect change.”