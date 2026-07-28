Ranveer Singh playfully responds to woman flirting with him on set: ‘Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon’

Sharing the clip, Deeksha recalled how she struck up a conversation with Ranveer while the shoot was briefly paused because the coffee blender had stopped working. She wrote, “Happened in April 2026 Shoot for @be.superyou * @starbucks. And the director said be natural , be you As an actor , i saw 👀 opportunity to talk to him when the blender for coffee was busted. The room had awkward silence so as an intelligent woman , i just filled the silence. And well it felt like a chemistry lab 🧪. Proper measurements se bnai jarhi thi coffee. And i said “chemistry for coffee”. He thought “chemistry of love ❤️ “. Vo bhi sahi hi hai , i am lady RANVEER SINGH 🦁. What a surreal experience. Talked to him 4 times that day 😍😍”

The video was shared by actor Deeksha Narang, who revealed the video was filmed during an April 2026 campaign shoot for SuperYou and Starbucks, to introduce protein-infused cold foam coffees across more than 500 stores in the country.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024, are now preparing for the arrival of their second baby. Amid the happy phase in their lives, a recent video of Ranveer from a brand shoot has resurfaced online and is winning hearts for his witty response.

The translation reads, “Happened in April 2026 during a shoot for @be.superyou × @starbucks. The director told us, "Be natural, be yourself." As an actor, I saw it as the perfect opportunity to talk to him when the coffee blender broke down. The room had fallen into an awkward silence, so, like the intelligent woman I am, I decided to fill it. It honestly felt like we were in a chemistry lab, carefully measuring everything to make the coffee. I said, "Chemistry for coffee," but he thought I meant "chemistry of love." Well, that's not entirely wrong either—I am Lady Ranveer Singh! 🦁 What a surreal experience. I got to talk to him four times that day. 😍😍.”

Ranveer Singh reacts As the actor continues to talk to him in between talks in order to keep the set lively, Ranveer's reaction wins hearts. In the now-viral clip, he pauses for a moment before breaking into a smile and leaving everyone around him laughing. He jokes, “Kitna flirt kar rahi ho. Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon yaar (You're flirting so much. I'm about to become a father of two).”

Internet reacts The comments were filled with reactions of netizens who said, “Can someone tell what did the girls say?!😂”. Another person wrote, “The way he crossed his fingers❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One person on X said, “These girls were continuously flirting with Ranveer Singh continuously.Ranveer Singh said I am to become father of two kids so stop.” Another person on Instagram said, “Triceps jo fula hey dhire dhire😁 mast (That triceps pump is looking great—awesome!)”

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film On the work front, Ranveer Singh's last two films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge were massive hits at the box office. They turned out to be the career-best commercial successes for the star.

Ranveer Singh is now working on Pralay, a zombie film, which is being directed by Jai Mehta. The film is being produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Ranveer Singh's Ma Kasam Films, with a budget of ₹300 crore, it is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also signed on to play the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in the film.