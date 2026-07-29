Gautami Kapoor apologises to Shreya Kalra on behalf of husband Ram Kapoor for touching her inappropriately in Lock Upp

Gautami and Shreya's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, entered the show together to meet them for a few minutes during the episode. Rishabh said Shreya is doing really well and everyone is talking about her only. Gautami then went towards Shreya with folded hands and said, “Mataji, agar koi galti ho gayi ho toh maaf kar dena. Agar inhone apko galat touch kiya hai, thooka hai aapke… toh main inke taraf se maafi maangti hoon (If he made a mistake then please forgive him. If he touched you inappropriately, or spit on you, then I am asking for forgiveness on his behalf). If I hug you, you are not going to say anything right? To all the women if Ram has made you uncomfortable then I apologise on his behalf. He is like that only, I am not defending him. He is just like a teddy bear.” Shreya smiled and said that its okay.

A few days ago, Lock Upp 2 contestant Shreya Kalra accused fellow inmate Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries and kissing her multiple times. Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor , had backed him through a video on her Instagram account and shared that he is a man who is ‘all heart.’ In the latest episode, Gautami entered the show and apologised to Shreya.

Later, Shreya ended up picking the secure card and went straight to the finale, putting Ram at risk. Shreya said Gautami is lucky for her and she has no hard feelings towards him.

Earlier on the show, Shreya had pointed out how Ram Kapoor came "too close" to Shivangi Joshi's face. Shreya then brought up the unwanted kiss that Ram planted on her cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination. She said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I am going to hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.' I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.”

Gautami defends Ram against trolls Meanwhile Gautami had defended him on Instagram and said, "If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days of the show. It's been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up. Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader. Which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way. So maybe he should have. But that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The show, created by Ektaa Kapoor, sees contestants living in a jail-like setup, where they have to perform tasks while hiding their three truths, which also serve as their lifelines. It is currently streaming on Netflix.