Ram Kapoor reveals he had 'countless affairs', was a playboy before marriage; says Ektaa Kapoor warned Gautami Kapoor
Ram Kapoor revealed past relationships on Lock Upp, calling himself a playboy with numerous affairs before marrying Gautami.
Television actor Ram Kapoor has been married to actor Gautami Kapoor for over 20 years. During a recent conversation with Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram candidly opened up about his love life before marriage, admitting that he had numerous affairs and describing himself as a "playboy".
Ram Kapoor admits being a playboy before marriage
In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Shreya asked Ram how many affairs he had had. To this, Ram replied, "After marriage, not a single one." Shreya then clarified that she meant before marriage, to which Ram said, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."
Ram further revealed, "Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa (Kapoor), jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' Ektaa was worried for her. Aur main maanta hoon jo Ektaa ne kiya sahi kiya kyunki main waisa tha."
(When everyone found out that Gautami and I were getting married, Ektaa Kapoor, who is a friend of mine, called Gautami and said, 'Are you really going through with this? He's had many affairs.' Ektaa was concerned about her. And I believe what Ektaa did was right because I was like that back then.)
About Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor
The couple first met in 2000 on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir, where their friendship gradually blossomed into romance. At the time, Gautami was going through a difficult phase following her divorce, and Ram stood by her, strengthening their bond. After dating for around two years and living together for some time, they tied the knot on 14 February 2003. Ram and Gautami are now parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks. The couple often share fun reels on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their playful banter.
About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features several television actors, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola and Harshad Chopra, along with reality show personalities such as Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. The show premiered on 27 June and will stream on Netflix for six weeks. New episodes are available every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
The latest twist saw actor Shilpa Shinde enter the house as a wildcard contestant, already shaking up the dynamics among the inmates. This week, Shilpa, Shivangi, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar are safe from elimination.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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