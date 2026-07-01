Gautami Kapoor backs husband Ram Kapoor even after his ‘infidelity is not a deal breaker in marriage’ remark in Lock Upp

Gautami posted a happy pic with Ram in her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Only love (red heart emoticons) @ramkapoor.” She also posted a reel of Sadhguru talking about love and trust, signalling that she also believes in the words. He said, “If love is true it will happen without an object. If it's really genuine true love it will happen what it means is you have made your emotions very pleasant… Everything that you behold you have a certain pleasantness towards it, that is love.”

Ram's comments inside Lock Upp The actor also defended kissing scenes in films and television, saying it is a husband's responsibility to make his wife feel secure, loved and emotionally safe. He shared that his wife didn't have any problem with him kissing other actors on screen.

Ram and Gautami met on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir in the early 2000s. Their friendship gradually blossomed into romance, and they tied the knot on February 14, 2003. The couple have two children, a daughter, Sia, and a son, Aks. They often share glimpses of their personal life on social media, and their playful banter frequently wins over fans.

During an earlier episode on Lock Upp, Ram had talked about relationships and said, “Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte (If, during a bad phase, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children), then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake.”

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrity contestants, including actors, influencers and reality television personalities. New episodes stream on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.