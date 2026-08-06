Salman Khan, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri summoned by Chandigarh court in ₹3 crore dispute

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is facing legal issues after summons have been issued against him, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and the directors of Style and Content Jewellery Private Limited over an issue related to a cheating case in a Being Human jewellery showroom. All the accused have been asked by the court to present themselves on October 5. Salman Khan, Alvira Khan summoned in Being Human jewellery fraud case.

What is the legal issue? According to NDTV report, the complainant in this case is Arun Gupta, a businessman from Chandigarh, who alleges that he has been duped into setting up a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra after given false promises about the business. He claims to have invested ₹3 crore in this venture, having signed an agreement with the company, Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd, which had the license for selling the Being Human brand of jewellery.

According to him, almost ₹1 crore was spent on the setup of this showroom and all the conditions in the agreement were duly fulfilled by him. However, post that, the company did not honour its promise of providing support to the business.

One of the major issue highlighted by the complainant is that the store which was responsible for providing Being Human jewellery was closed from February 2020 onwards. According to Gupta, this has led to an irregular supply of jewellery and huge losses for his business. He has also accused six persons related to the company of misrepresenting the business deal before he got involved with them.

According to the businessman, it was guaranteed to him that Salman Khan himself will inaugurate the business but the inauguration ceremony was conducted by the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma.

Company says Salman Khan was not part of agreement The company has denied all the accusations made against it in the past. In its defense, the company stated that Salman Khan did not have any direct role to play in the deal made with the businessman in Chandigarh back in 2018.

As per the clarification issued by the company, Salman Khan Foundation had licensed Being Human brand name to Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd way back in 2015. It had claimed that managing and selling the jewellery business was solely the responsibility of the company.

The case is scheduled to be heard on October 5, when Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, along with the other accused persons, have been summoned to appear in the Chandigarh Court and give their replies to the charges made against them.