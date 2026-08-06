Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 CBFC cuts: 3 extreme violence scenes deleted, drug snorting shot removed; gets U/A 16+ rating

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, the highly anticipated movie sequel to his 2007 movie, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but only after some modifications in the film. The producers had to make certain changes such as cutting down on violence and putting up health disclaimers before obtaining the certificate. What's cut from Awarapan 2? CBFC deletes 3 violent scenes, drug snorting shot; Emraan Hashmi film gets U/A 16+ certificate.

[Also read: Awarapan to return to theatres 'as a prequel', Disha Patani's secret skill: Emraan Hashmi's revelations about Awarapan 2]

CBFC asks for changes As per the report by Bollywood Hungama, Awarapan 2 has received an U/A certificate for people above 16 years. Prior to clearing the movie, the Examining Committee suggested making some changes. Some disclaimers regarding drugs and child trafficking have been advised by the board. Anti-drug static messages have also been added when there is depiction of drugs being consumed, along with the mandatory anti-smoking message.

A few offensive words were edited out from both the audio and subtitles of the film. One violent scene in the latter half of the film was trimmed down to almost half of its length, nearly 50 percent and three scenes portraying very violent sequences were edited out entirely. One scene depicting drug abuse through snorting was edited out as well.

After making these edits, the censor certificate was issued to the film on August 5. The runtime of the movie with the edits is now 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 20 seconds (140 minutes and 20 seconds). The CBFC ordered roughly four minutes of deletions and 20 seconds of replacement cuts.

Trailer release Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 will arrive on Thursday, August 6. It was also announced during his recent livestream that 2007 movie Awarapan is to make its comeback in theaters. Refuting an earlier reports that the film was to be re-released in theaters in July, the actor stated that the movie will premiere in theaters as a prequel to Awarapan 2.

“I also want to clear up the reports that Awarapan was going to re-release in July. That’s not the case. The film will definitely be re-released very soon, but it will happen only after Awarapan 2. We’ll announce the exact release timeline soon,” he said.

Awarapan 2 stands apart from other upcoming releases It is interesting to note that Awarapan 2 is, in fact, the only significant Hindi film slated for release in the upcoming month to get the 'U/A 16+' certification instead of the 'A' certificate. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's Awarapan 2 at the box office which has received Adults Only certificate.

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, a character that has remained a fan favourite over the years. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the sequel is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.