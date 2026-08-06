Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 CBFC cuts: 3 extreme violence scenes deleted, drug snorting shot removed; gets U/A 16+ rating
The producers had to make certain changes such as cutting down on violence and putting up health disclaimers before obtaining the necessary certificate.
Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, the highly anticipated movie sequel to his 2007 movie, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but only after some modifications in the film. The producers had to make certain changes such as cutting down on violence and putting up health disclaimers before obtaining the certificate.
[Also read: Awarapan to return to theatres 'as a prequel', Disha Patani's secret skill: Emraan Hashmi's revelations about Awarapan 2]
CBFC asks for changes
As per the report by Bollywood Hungama, Awarapan 2 has received an U/A certificate for people above 16 years. Prior to clearing the movie, the Examining Committee suggested making some changes. Some disclaimers regarding drugs and child trafficking have been advised by the board. Anti-drug static messages have also been added when there is depiction of drugs being consumed, along with the mandatory anti-smoking message.
A few offensive words were edited out from both the audio and subtitles of the film. One violent scene in the latter half of the film was trimmed down to almost half of its length, nearly 50 percent and three scenes portraying very violent sequences were edited out entirely. One scene depicting drug abuse through snorting was edited out as well.
After making these edits, the censor certificate was issued to the film on August 5. The runtime of the movie with the edits is now 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 20 seconds (140 minutes and 20 seconds). The CBFC ordered roughly four minutes of deletions and 20 seconds of replacement cuts.
Trailer release
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 will arrive on Thursday, August 6. It was also announced during his recent livestream that 2007 movie Awarapan is to make its comeback in theaters. Refuting an earlier reports that the film was to be re-released in theaters in July, the actor stated that the movie will premiere in theaters as a prequel to Awarapan 2.
“I also want to clear up the reports that Awarapan was going to re-release in July. That’s not the case. The film will definitely be re-released very soon, but it will happen only after Awarapan 2. We’ll announce the exact release timeline soon,” he said.
Awarapan 2 stands apart from other upcoming releases
It is interesting to note that Awarapan 2 is, in fact, the only significant Hindi film slated for release in the upcoming month to get the 'U/A 16+' certification instead of the 'A' certificate. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's Awarapan 2 at the box office which has received Adults Only certificate.
Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, a character that has remained a fan favourite over the years. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the sequel is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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