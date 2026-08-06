NBC's Line of Fire Season 1: Plot, release date, cast, trailer, all you need to know - latest update
NBC's new action drama starring Peter Krause premieres on September 21. Here's everything to know about the family thriller, its cast, story, streaming details.
NBC is expanding its primetime drama slate this fall with Line of Fire, a new action thriller that blends family drama with high-stakes Secret Service operations.
It is created by television writer and producer Josh Safran, whose previous credits include Gossip Girl and Quantico.
NBC Today Host and Line of Fire's executive producer Jenna Bush Hager characterized the new NBC show as a mystery that resembles a hybrid of "Scandal and Six Feet Under."
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What is Line of Fire about?
According to NBC's official synopsis, the series centres on "a family of law enforcement agents" working across the FBI, the US Marshals, the Secret Service and the Department of Justice.
The show starts with a sting of the family's latest investigation, which begins as a routine case but evolves into a deadly conspiracy. The family must then combine their professional expertise while they confront personal differences. They also face difficult choices that could force them to betray their own code to stop a killer.
Jenna Bush Hager said the show's premise draws partly from her childhood experiences growing up under Secret Service protection while her father, George W. Bush, served as US president.
Bush Hager said the drama explores what happens when people devote their lives to protecting others while struggling to safeguard their own families. She described the series as a blend of family drama and mystery on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.
Krause also called the project "a fantastic family-centered show" and "an action thriller" during a May appearance on TODAY. He praised Safran's writing for balancing suspense with humor, romance and complex family dynamics.
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Cast, characters and trailer
Peter Krause plays Mike Hollingsworth, a Secret Service agent and family patriarch. Hope Davis portrays his wife, Jane Hollingsworth. Kat Cunning stars as Clare Hollingsworth, while Taylor Bloom plays Russ Hollingsworth. Tommy O'Brien appears as Mike "Micah" Hollingsworth Jr., another Secret Service agent. Charlie Barnett also features in the main ensemble, although NBC has not yet released full details about his character.
During his TODAY interview, Krause revealed that Micah has a strained relationship with his father. “My middle son is in the Secret Service. He's a bit of a thorn in my side,” he said. He also hinted that the younger Hollingsworth may be romantically involved with the president's daughter.
NBC has released promotional images showcasing the Hollingsworth family, and a sneak peek was offered towards the start of July.
What is the release date for Line of Fire?
The series is set to premiere on Monday, September 21, at 10 pm ET/PT (10/9c), immediately after the two-hour Season 30 premiere of The Voice. Episodes will stream the following day on Peacock.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More
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