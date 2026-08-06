NBC's Line of Fire Season 1: Plot, release date, cast, trailer, all you need to know - latest update

NBC is expanding its primetime drama slate this fall with Line of Fire, a new action thriller that blends family drama with high-stakes Secret Service operations. (L-R)- Cast members of Line of Fire: Peter Krause, Hope Davis and executive producer Jenna Bush Hager (Jenna Bush Hager | Instagram)

It is created by television writer and producer Josh Safran, whose previous credits include Gossip Girl and Quantico.

NBC Today Host and Line of Fire's executive producer Jenna Bush Hager characterized the new NBC show as a mystery that resembles a hybrid of "Scandal and Six Feet Under."

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What is Line of Fire about? According to NBC's official synopsis, the series centres on "a family of law enforcement agents" working across the FBI, the US Marshals, the Secret Service and the Department of Justice.

The show starts with a sting of the family's latest investigation, which begins as a routine case but evolves into a deadly conspiracy. The family must then combine their professional expertise while they confront personal differences. They also face difficult choices that could force them to betray their own code to stop a killer.

Jenna Bush Hager said the show's premise draws partly from her childhood experiences growing up under Secret Service protection while her father, George W. Bush, served as US president.

Bush Hager said the drama explores what happens when people devote their lives to protecting others while struggling to safeguard their own families. She described the series as a blend of family drama and mystery on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

Krause also called the project "a fantastic family-centered show" and "an action thriller" during a May appearance on TODAY. He praised Safran's writing for balancing suspense with humor, romance and complex family dynamics.