‘Is Ariana Grande sick?’: Fans worried as singer ‘stepping back’ amid scrutiny over 'Petal' music video

Singer Ariana Grande has been under massive scrutiny after fans noticed that her appearance on the music video of 'Petal' was unusual. Shortly after her appearance sparked scrutiny, Grande announced she is "stepping back" from the public eye. Singer Ariana Grande. (File Photo)

The People reported, with a statement from Ariana Grande's representative, that the singer is “taking a step back from visibility.” The representative confirmed that she will complete the ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour, which concludes on September 1 following the final leg at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The representative quoted by People exclusively stated that it is a "much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny” for Ariana.

But the report sparked concern about Ariana Grande's health, especially given the representative stressed that Grande hoped to finish the tour "healthily and happily." It was also stressed by a "source close to the singer" speaking to People who said that Grande's concerts are physically taxing and takes a toll.

“She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticisms involved," the source said. "She performs healthily and successfully at a very high-level night after night.”

But coming on the back of the social media buzz about her potentially failing health following the release of the "Petal" music video, the statement from Ariana Grande's representative only added to concerns.

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Is Ariana Grande Sick? Fans Express Concern The statements from Ariana Grande's representatives did not say whether she is suffering from any illnesses. In the Petal music video, fans noted that her frame has become noticeably slimmer. A slew of comments came highlighting Grande's appearance in the video, though the representative did not immediately confirm if the decision of "stepping back" was motivated by the discussions.

“I’m actually terrified for her health,” wrote one. “Cupcake Arianators are literally THREATENING ARIANA’S HEALTH by choosing to blatantly ignore and deny Ariana’s OBVIOUS EATING DISORDER. ARIANA IS SUFFERING.”

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“We’re just really worried about her,” wrote one. “It is concerning to see her like this and in her newest video, she looked the most thin she has ever been. Please take care of yourself Ariana. I hope you come back happier and healthier than ever.”

“The Ariana Grande situation pisses me off so much because yes, you should be worried about her,” added another. “You shouldn't be blaming her or judging her when she grew up in an environment where we already give women impossible health standards, that are worsened by her celebrity status.”