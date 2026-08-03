Kanan Fire erupts near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village; smoke chokes Conejo Valley as residents share videos

Update (3:05pm PDT/ 6:05pm EDT): The City of Agoura Hills shared an update that firefighters have managed to stop the fire from spreading any further outward. They wrote on X: “Forward progress on the Kanan Fire has been stopped. Thank you to our public safety personnel for their response. Friendly reminder to everyone in our community to stay prepared by knowing their evacuation zone, having a go-bag ready, and having a plan.”

Initial Story: The Kanan Fire has broken out near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, California with smoke spreading across Conejo Valley as firefighters respond to the wildfire. Residents have shared videos showing smoke rising from the area, while emergency crews continue working to contain the blaze.

What we know so far? According to authorities, the fire is listed at 3 acres as of 2:26pm local time. Fire personnel and aircraft are actively responding the accident.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones:

Thousand Oaks 16

Thousand Oaks 17

Thousand Oaks 32

Thousand Oaks 36

Thousand Oaks 37

Residents can check the map here.

Also Read: 'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge