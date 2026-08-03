Kanan Fire erupts near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village; smoke chokes Conejo Valley as residents share videos
The Kanan Fire has broken out near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, sending smoke across the Conejo Valley. Evacuation Warnings have been issued.
Update (3:05pm PDT/ 6:05pm EDT): The City of Agoura Hills shared an update that firefighters have managed to stop the fire from spreading any further outward. They wrote on X: “Forward progress on the Kanan Fire has been stopped. Thank you to our public safety personnel for their response. Friendly reminder to everyone in our community to stay prepared by knowing their evacuation zone, having a go-bag ready, and having a plan.”
Initial Story: The Kanan Fire has broken out near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, California with smoke spreading across Conejo Valley as firefighters respond to the wildfire. Residents have shared videos showing smoke rising from the area, while emergency crews continue working to contain the blaze.
What we know so far?
According to authorities, the fire is listed at 3 acres as of 2:26pm local time. Fire personnel and aircraft are actively responding the accident.
Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones:
Thousand Oaks 16
Thousand Oaks 17
Thousand Oaks 32
Thousand Oaks 36
Thousand Oaks 37
Residents can check the map here.
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Here are the images and videos:
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What caused the fire?
Ventura County Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire in North Ranch, on the county's eastern edge, on August 2. The blaze, quickly named the Kanan Fire, was first reported around 2:10pm local time near Westlake Boulevard and East Kanan Road, according to initial fire reports cited by VC Star.
Residents were advised to stay alert to changing conditions, follow instructions from public safety officials, and use their best judgment. “If you feel unsafe, leave the area,” the site said.
The fire broke out as temperatures in the region soared into triple digits, with the area under an extreme heat warning until 8pm local time, according to the National Weather Service.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More