WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' rivalry the headline act
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will main event the second and final day of the event.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: After an eventful opening night, SummerSlam 2026 concludes with a card that could have major ramifications across WWE. The headline attraction sees World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against longtime rival Seth Rollins. Their history stretches back more than a decade, from The Shield's dominance to years of betrayal and championship battles. Penta defends the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, while Trick Williams puts the United States Championship at stake against Baron Corbin. ...Read More
Elsewhere, Sami Zayn and Finn Bálor collide in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with the winner earning a future opportunity at WWE's top prize.
Here is the full match card for SummerSlam 2026 Night 2:
Penta vs Chad Gable - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend - Five-way ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship[
Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio - Human Monies on a Pole match
Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor - Singles match to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin - Singles match for the WWE United States Championship
Roman Reigns (champion) vs Seth Rollins - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: The main event!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: The main event will see Roman Reigns going to war against his long-time rival, Seth Rollins. After years of fights, pain and agony, the two look to put an end to their rivalry. Roman has always failed to get the job done against Seth. Will he improve his record tonight?
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: Hello and welcome!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Night 2 of SummerSlam 2026. The event starts at 3:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for more. Once again, six matches are scheduled for the event.