Former residents’ committee president held over alleged defamatory WhatsApp messages

A former president of a residents’ committee in Janta Colony was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory and threatening messages against a woman on local WhatsApp groups after being replaced from the post, police said on Sunday. An FIR has been registered against her under Sections 356 (criminal defamation) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT FILE)

The accused, Anita Kirtan, a resident of Janta Colony on Rahon Road, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Jyoti Sharma, who lives in the same locality. An FIR has been registered against her under Sections 356 (criminal defamation) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the complaint, Anita had earlier served as president of the area’s residents’ committee but was later replaced by Asha Rani after some members expressed dissatisfaction with her functioning.

Jyoti alleged that she had supported Asha Rani’s appointment, following which Anita began targeting her through WhatsApp groups used by local residents. She alleged that the accused shared defamatory and threatening messages intended to tarnish her reputation and intimidate her. The complainant further alleged that Anita posted objectionable content in the WhatsApp groups on July 31, prompting her to approach the police.

Assistant sub-insspector Balkar Singh said, “The accused has been arrested and police are examining the material shared on the WhatsApp groups as part of the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings.