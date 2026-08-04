Panthers remain mum on Bryce Young's contractual future as they ponder QB's ceiling entering Year 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers remain tight-lipped about the long-term contractual future of quarterback Bryce Young as he prepares to enter his fourth NFL season. HT Image

Panthers executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis said Monday he felt Young “ascended” to a new level last season, while adding that the 25-year-old’s ceiling is still “unknown.”

After being benched early in his second season, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 responded by throwing for 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year while going 8-8 as a starter and leading the Panthers to an NFC South championship.

Still, Young appears ready to enter the season without a long-term contract in place.

He is under contract this season for slightly more than $12 million. The team can pick up the fifth-year option on Young at anytime, which would mean paying him a projected $25.9 million in 2027.

But three years in, this is normally the time when NFL teams consider locking up a quarterback they drafted high — or one they consider a franchise-type player — with a long-term deal.

“I would say he ascended last year and there is still room for him to ascend," said Tilis, who was the lead negotiator for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 when they locked up Patrick Mahomes with a 10-year, $477 million deal. “His ceiling is currently unknown and I think that is exciting for us. He's working hard to get himself there.”

When asked if the Panthers should have a better idea of where Young's ceiling is by now, Tilis responded, "not necessarily. The team is growing, too. He's going to ascend as the team ascends, and vice versa. The team is going to get better. So it's all good."

Tilis said Young is well-positioned to continue developing this season.

“The team is better, the coaches are good — Bryce is putting in the work, too. So it's all there,” Tilis said. "We will just see how the year plays out. I think we are all really excited for what Bryce is going to show and how the team is going to do."

When asked if that's an indication the team may wait until after the season to consider a contract extension for Young, Tilis remained coy, saying those a discussions that will remain inside the organization and be discussed privately among himself, general manager Dan Morgan, head coach Dave Canales and team owner David Tepper.

“I want what is best for the organization so that is not for me to decide,” Tilis said. “It's collaborative.”

Canales said he’s “really excited” to see what Young will do entering his third year in the current offensive system after watching him at training camp.

“The special plays still show up every day, moving up the spot, pushing up in the pocket, layering balls, all the accuracy — but the part that I’ve been really impressed with this camp is just his chemistry with our receivers," Canales said.

Canales added Young is “playing so much faster” and making quicker decisions.

“It just seems like he’s eliminating things before the snap,” Canales said. “On his drop, he’s starting to eliminate and evaluate things and throwing really anticipatory throws. ... So I love where he’s headed. I love that he’s all in. He seems to be really enjoying it and so we just keep taking it a day at a time and try to challenge ourselves that way.”

Young is firmly entrenched as Carolina’s starting quarterback, but he won't play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game, Canales said.

Canales said most of the team's starters will sit out.

Kenny Pickett will start under center with Haynes King also expected to see action.

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