Coby Bryant injury update: What happened to Bears safety before being carted off at training camp?
Coby Bryant tried to stay on his feet after the injury but was eventually carted off, slamming his helmet in frustration before leaving the field.
A potentially significant injury to one of Chicago's key offseason additions could leave the Bears with another problem in their secondary. Free-agent signing Coby Bryant, who joined the team after helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl, appeared to suffer a serious injury during Monday's training camp practice.
What happened to Coby Bryant?
According to CHGO's Greg Braggs and Mark Carman, Bryant sustained an apparent injury to his left leg during the Bears' padded session.
The incident occurred while he was matched up one-on-one with tight end Cole Kmet. Bryant landed awkwardly after the rep and immediately grabbed at his left knee.
Emotional reaction raises alarm
Although he initially attempted to remain on his feet, Bryant was eventually taken off the practice field on a cart.
CHGO's Adam Hoge reported that Bryant was "clearly emotional" as he slammed his helmet to the ground before climbing onto the cart under his own power.
Hoge also noted that while players being carted off at practice is not uncommon, Bryant's visible frustration suggested the injury could be more concerning.
Teammates console Bryant
Braggs added that "a few players came over to give Coby a few words. He had his face tucked in his jersey as they talked to him" before he was driven away. Bryant did not return for the remainder of practice.
Bears safety depth tested, who is Bryant’s backup?
Following Bryant's exit, veteran Cam Lewis stepped in alongside rookie Dillon Thieneman with the first-team defense during team drills.
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The injury further stretches Chicago's depth at safety, with Elijah Hicks already sidelined on the physically unable to perform list.
Positive update on Bryant
There was at least some encouraging news afterward, as Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze shared an update that suggested optimism Bryant could ultimately avoid the worst.
Bryant's impressive camp
Bryant had been one of Chicago's standout performers early in training camp, highlighted by an impressive practice on Saturday in which he intercepted quarterback Caleb Williams.
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The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Bears in March 2026, including just under $26 million in guaranteed money.
Cam Lewis, who replaced Bryant during Monday's practice, is also listed as his primary backup on the team's current depth chart.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More