Indian woman in Sweden shares 'realistic monthly budget', says expenses for a single person can touch ₹2.5 lakh

Many Indians planning to move abroad often wonder how much it actually costs to live in countries like Sweden. From rent and groceries to transport and utilities, the cost of living is one of the biggest factors people consider before relocating. The woman shared a “realistic monthly budget” for a single person. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Now, an Indian woman living in Sweden has shared a "realistic monthly budget" for a single person, offering a breakdown of common monthly expenses and an estimate of how much someone can expect to spend.

The Instagram post was shared by Kritika Sakoriya, who frequently posts about life in Sweden. Addressing one of the questions she gets most often, she wrote, "Everyone asks me, 'Is Sweden really expensive?'"

In the caption of the post, she said living costs vary depending on the city and lifestyle, but estimated that monthly rent typically ranges between 8,000 and 15,000 SEK (around ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh).

According to the woman, groceries can cost around 3,000 to 5,000 SEK (approximately ₹30,000 to ₹50,000), while public transport expenses are about 1,000 SEK (around ₹10,000) a month.

Mobile and internet bills range from 300 to 700 SEK (around ₹3,000 to ₹7,000), and utilities generally cost between 500 and 1,500 SEK ( ₹5,000 to ₹15,000).