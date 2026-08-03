Indian woman in Sweden shares 'realistic monthly budget', says expenses for a single person can touch ₹2.5 lakh
The woman shared a breakdown of common monthly expenses and an estimate of how much someone can expect to spend.
Many Indians planning to move abroad often wonder how much it actually costs to live in countries like Sweden. From rent and groceries to transport and utilities, the cost of living is one of the biggest factors people consider before relocating.
Now, an Indian woman living in Sweden has shared a "realistic monthly budget" for a single person, offering a breakdown of common monthly expenses and an estimate of how much someone can expect to spend.
The Instagram post was shared by Kritika Sakoriya, who frequently posts about life in Sweden. Addressing one of the questions she gets most often, she wrote, "Everyone asks me, 'Is Sweden really expensive?'"
In the caption of the post, she said living costs vary depending on the city and lifestyle, but estimated that monthly rent typically ranges between 8,000 and 15,000 SEK (around ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh).
According to the woman, groceries can cost around 3,000 to 5,000 SEK (approximately ₹30,000 to ₹50,000), while public transport expenses are about 1,000 SEK (around ₹10,000) a month.
Mobile and internet bills range from 300 to 700 SEK (around ₹3,000 to ₹7,000), and utilities generally cost between 500 and 1,500 SEK ( ₹5,000 to ₹15,000).
Based on these expenses, Sakoriya said a single person should expect to spend between 18,000 and 25,000 SEK (around ₹1.8 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh) every month, depending on where they live and their lifestyle.
"Expensive? Yes. But Sweden also offers great work-life balance, clean surroundings, and excellent public services," she added.
(Also Read: Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours)
Woman reflects on 10 years in Sweden
Meanwhile, earlier this year, an Indian woman shared how her life in Sweden has evolved over the past 10 years. Taking to Instagram, Jyoti posted a video reflecting on rising expenses and changing priorities, offering a candid glimpse into her family's journey abroad.
In the video, she said, "Ten years ago, my husband and I came to Sweden and life felt manageable. Today, everything costs so much more. When we first arrived, I got my first job after a few months. Rent, groceries, and bills were easier to handle. We could save a little, go out occasionally, life felt simple, almost predictable."
She went on to describe how the cost of living has steadily increased over the years. "But now, ten years later, costs have grown everywhere. Rent, groceries, electricity, everything is higher than before. With our daughter growing up, there are new expenses too. School activities, hobbies, extra classes, even small things add up quickly."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More