Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Selects Top 100 Young Innovators with over 50% Representing Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities

Cohort includes young innovators from Buxar in Bihar, Kamrup in Assam to Kaithal in Haryana and Medchal-Malkajgiri in Telangana

SFT, one of the country’s largest youth innovation programmes, records an 85% increase in applications and 95% increase in participation over last year

Participants now compete for mentorship, national recognition and incubation grant of up to INR 2 crore. Samsung India today announced the Top 100 teams selected for the fifth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, the company's flagship innovation programme that empowers young people to build technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges. The selected innovators from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities focus on real-world challenges across AI, healthcare, and sustainability. (Samsung)

Chosen from thousands of applications received from across the country, the shortlisted teams represent a new generation of innovators solving problems that matter to their communities. Their ideas span artificial intelligence, healthcare, education, accessibility, sports and environmental sustainability, demonstrating how technology can improve everyday life.

As Samsung celebrates 30 years in India, the fifth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is its biggest and most ambitious yet, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to nurturing India's innovation ecosystem and empowering young people to contribute to the vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat.

"Innovation has become India's greatest renewable resource. Every year we see more young people using technology not simply to invent something new, but to solve problems that improve everyday life. Over half of this year’s Top 100 teams come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities, proving that talent is universal when opportunity is made accessible. As Samsung celebrates 30 years in India, we are proud to help create those opportunities and support the next generation of innovators building solutions for the nation and the world,” said Shubham Mukherjee, Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Innovation Across Bharat

This year's Top 100 reflects the changing geography of innovation in India. Over half of the shortlisted teams come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, underscoring how talent and entrepreneurial ambition are flourishing far beyond the country's largest metropolitan centres.

The cohort includes young innovators from Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana), Kaithal (Haryana), Sundargarh (Odisha), Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh), Buxar (Bihar), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Kamrup (Assam), alongside participants from India's metropolitan regions. This growing diversity reflects Samsung's belief that transformative ideas can emerge from anywhere when young people are given access to mentorship, technology and opportunity.

Ideas Built Around Real Problems

The Top 100 teams will develop innovative solutions across four themes – AI Living for India, Health and Education, Sport & Tech, and Environmental Sustainability, addressing real-world challenges through technology. Some of their ideas are highlighted below.