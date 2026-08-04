'Creative, unconventional ways': US Central Command asks military analysts for new ideas to punish Iran

Military officials said that receiving such a query via email was unusual, indicating that the Trump administration has limited options for pressuring Iran into a deal on terms favourable to it.

A senior officer from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) intelligence branch, who was executing Trump's war with Iran, sent an email to a group of military analysts, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly carried out an attack on US military base in Kuwait. At least three drones were used in the strike, The Jerusalem Post reported. Follow US-Iran war live updates

Amid President Donald Trump's recent emphasis that Iran has the "last chance" to reach a peace deal to end the five-month-old war, the US military reportedly asked its analysts to find "new creative and unconventional ways to punish Iran" last week.

Besides seeking new ideas via email, a second source cited by CNN said CENTCOM is looking at everything, analysing its need to reevaluate the strategy in this war.

Captain Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for CENTCOM, reportedly said in a statement that the US military has a "long way of thinking and working in innovative ways."

Especially Admiral Brad Cooper, said Hawkins, reaches out to team members to achieve the "highest levels of operational performance possible."

The email came before Trump threatened Iran with new strikes and ended up calling them off over the previous weekend after regional allies urged them to de-escalate.

US military's various plans to hit Iran Since the war broke out on February 28, after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, American forces have pounded Tehran with attacks in a bid to bring it to the negotiation table.

However, no deal has been reached so far despite multiple attempts to conduct peace talks.

Additionally, the US military is reportedly planning to hit Pickaxe Mountain and other Iranian sites they believe are linked to nuclear enrichment material or equipment.

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Despite Washington having the powerful weapons, Iranian nuclear sites are unlikely to be destroyed with just missiles and bombs alone, CNN reported, citing sources. This is because, they said, these facilities are buried deep underground.

Trump would likely have to deploy ground forces, which is a massive risk, to destroy these underground facilities.

So far, 18 US service members have lost their lives in the ongoing Middle East war.

Trump has also been reportedly considering "fireworks-like" strikes to hit the same or similar sites as those struck a year ago. However, at this point, attacks are unlikely to resolve the focal issue of this conflict -- a functional Strait of Hormuz.

"At the end of the day, POTUS will want a deal, so he'll continually look for ways to get tough and get out of this," CNN reported, citing one of the sources familiar with the recent planning. He added, "You need creative minds at times, especially if you're running out of conventional options."

During a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump had said that he believes the US just "wants to win." He said the forces are going to hit Iran "very hard" at some point, where the Islamic Republic will say, "We just can't take it anymore."

Iran's 'last chance': Trump On Monday, President Trump said that talks with Iran were underway, warning that this was Tehran's "last chance" to sign a good deal to end this prolonged war.

Iran, however, has denied that any negotiations were being held or planned with the US.

The contradictory statements undermine hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Speaking to reporters at an Oval Office event, Trump responded to a question about the status of peace talks, saying, “They are going on right now.”