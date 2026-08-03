Trump reveals US planned 'biggest attack since World War II' against Iran, but called it off | Here's why

Days after the United States announced it would halt strikes against Iran, President Donald Trump stated that the country had planned a “massive attack” against the Islamic Republic. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the US president added that if carried out, the US's attack would have been the “biggest since World War II.” US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One (AFP)

"It was going to be a massive attack. It was going to be an attack that would have been by far the biggest attack since World War II," Trump told reporters.

He added that the US decided to halt its attacks after Gulf nations and Iran called on Washington to stop its attacks in order to reach a deal.

"I was asked to by Saudi Arabia, by UAE, and by Qatar, and by Iran. We were all set to go, just about at this time right now, and it would've been a massive attack... The reason they asked [to call it off] is they think there's a deal. There's a deal on Hormuz and then there will be a deal on the denuclearization of Iran," Trump said further.