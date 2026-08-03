Kay Granger cause of death update: How did ex-Texas Congresswoman die? Speaker Mike Johnson remembers ‘dear friend’

Former Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger died at the age of 83, Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed. Granger was the first woman to serve as Fort Worth's mayor. Former Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger died at 83. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

Johnson put out a statement on Facebook, saying “Kay Granger devoted her life to serving her Fort Worth, Texas community — as a teacher and businesswoman, on the Fort Worth Zoning Commission and City Council, as Mayor, and in Congress for nearly three decades, where she also served as Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.”

He added “Throughout her career, she broke barriers for women in public service. She was the first woman to serve as Mayor of Fort Worth, the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Republican woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee.”

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Johnson concluded “Kelly and I send our prayers to her family, loved ones, and the Fort Worth community as we remember her extraordinary life of service and lasting legacy. She was a dear friend who will be greatly missed.”

Here's all you need to know about Kay Granger's cause of death.

Kay Granger: Cause of death update An official cause of death for Kay Granger has not been provided. The information about her death was shared by Johnson via a Facebook post.

However, she's been facing health challenges for a while. In 2024, her staff confirmed that Granger was ‘navigating unforeseen health challenges over the past year’. Her son, Brandon Granger told Dallas Morning News that Kay was facing ‘dementia issues’.

At the time, he'd shared that Kay Granger was living in Tradition Senior Living in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of care and concern over the past several days. As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year. However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable. During this time, my staff has remained steadfast, continuing to deliver exceptional constituent services, as they have for the past 27 years,” Granger said at the time of retirement as per a statement given to CNN.

The publication further reported that she had moved to an independent living facility to downsize and get ready for the future.