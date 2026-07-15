We Went on the Road With Mike Johnson and His 1,477 Unread Text Messages

WASHINGTON—Mike Johnson doesn’t even try to put his phone down anymore. House Speaker Mike Johnson says his is ‘a very taxing job. It requires total devotion and sacrifice.’

Almost three years after he took over as House speaker, the Louisiana Republican’s job is more overwhelming than ever. The self-described “wartime speaker” is working to advance the GOP agenda with only a narrow majority while managing unruly colleagues—and fielding calls from President Trump at all hours of the night—as he looks to rally Republicans to a history-defying win in the midterm elections this fall.

“I’m like a triage surgeon in an active battlefield,” he said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. “All I do is go from crisis to crisis, hemorrhaging wounds, all day long.”

The speaker, 54 years old, who often casts struggles in terms of his Christian faith, says he wants to stay in the job if Republicans hold on to the majority and sees any possible challenge to the gavel as unlikely to succeed. He demurs when asked if wanted to remain the party’s leader if the GOP loses.

“I love people, I love solving problems,” he said. “I love to take on complicated things and make them simple, or attempt to do so. I love the idea of facing a challenge.” At the same time, “It’s a very taxing job. It requires total devotion and sacrifice.”

Trump will often call late. “ ‘Mikey, are you sleeping?’ ” Johnson said, imitating the president’s voice during an interview with the Journal last month at the congressional baseball game. “No, not really,” Johnson responds. “ ‘Yes, you are, Mike. I can always tell when you’re sleeping.’ ”

“ ‘I’m up now. What do you got? What’s going on?’ ”

Over several days last month, the Journal got a view into one of the most politically fraught and exhausting jobs in the country. Johnson’s work life is a blur of meetings, questions from swarming reporters, TV hits, fundraisers and party events. Punctuating his schedule are fights over the latest failed vote or intraparty blowups that has become a staple of the Republican-run House, conflicts that often prompt Trump to intervene.

The Journal’s interviews took place in the back-corridors of Nationals Park—where he gave a speech rallying the Republican baseball team—a motorcade ride from the Capitol to a conservative women’s event and a morning at the Capitol as the speaker tried to corral his members during a weekly GOP conference.

14 minutes of family time Johnson estimates he had about 14 minutes of family time on a recent Monday night when he got back home around 9 p.m. to his home in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood—which he said was a “normal day” for him. By 11 p.m., he was back on the phone trying to put out fires over a House Rules Committee hearing. At 6:30 a.m., his phone began buzzing again. Johnson is typically back to the Capitol by 8 a.m., and one of his staff’s first questions is: coffee or (the energy drink) Celsius?

Johnson admits he can’t keep up with it all. He flashed his phone screen, which showed 1,477 unread text messages and 829 unlistened-to voicemails. He says he has been late to major life news, including deaths of friends or their loved ones. Johnson says he is constantly apologizing to people he didn’t respond to quickly: “I’m so sorry I did not see your six previous text messages. I just happened to see this one. I love you.”

His day is largely cut up into 15- or 30-minute chunks, with some segments going longer such as party meetings, series of votes or sit-downs with Trump. He counts only two times over the last two years that he tried to disconnect and unwind in the evenings with his wife, daughters who work in Washington and youngest child after he returned home from the Capitol. He learned his lesson.

“When I picked the phone back up, it was a bonfire that needed to be put out sooner,” he said.