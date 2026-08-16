Is Dolly Parton OK? Rare Dollywood absence worries singer's fans; ‘I feel dizzy’

Hundreds of fans who gathered at the Dollywood theme park of singer Dolly Parton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for the unveiling of a new $50 million roller coaster left the event with concern for the singer. Dolly Parton is seen onscreen during "Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony" Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on June 16. (Getty Images via AFP)

Parton was scheduled to appear for the opening at Dollywood, and hundreds of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star - given that her public appearances are becoming rarer with age. Instead, a video message from Parton was played in which she said her doctor had asked her to skip the event due to ongoing health issues.

"Now I've told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues, and sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated," Dolly Parton said in the video.

"Now I'm dehydrated. And so, my Nashville doctor kind of clipped my wings saying, 'You ain't traveling this week. So, I guess if your doctor tells "you ain't traveling this week", you ain't traveling this week."

Despite the singer's assurance that "things are good" on the medical side of things, there concerns were not fully abated. Hundreds of fans were left worrying about what happened to the legendary singer.

Also read: 'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

Is Dolly Parton Sick? Dolly Parton last made a public appearance at Dollywood in March 2026, on the opening day of the park. At the time, she had assured her fans that she was recovering well. But since then, she has spoken about different types of health issues, including kidney stones as recently as May this year. She canceled her Las Vegas residency due to it.

Dolly Parton had revealed in an interview that her digestive and immune systems are "out of whack." The medications for the treatments were also affecting her, she had said. Her public appearance was in late June when she inaugurated the Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. Since then, the singer has not been seen in public - now for nearly one and a half months. The cancellation of the roller coaster opening thus left fans concerned.

Also read: Trump taken to Walter Reed Hospital today? Fact-checking viral claim

Fans Worried About Dolly Parton: 'Is She OK?' Hundreds of Dolly Parton fans expressed worry at the singer's health on social media after he video announcement.

“Dolly Parton abruptly cancels event in alarming update I pray you are blessed with good health soon,” said one.

“Dolly Parton grounded until further notice for shows in Dollywood,” wrote one.

“Lord have mercy! Hope Dolly Parton's wings grow back strong for Nashville and the stage!” added one.

“She sounded winded and out of breath at times. The video seemed off a bit. Wishing Dolly the very best. Even Eugene seemed low energy,” another added.

“Rest and recover, Dolly. Take your time,” wrote a fan.