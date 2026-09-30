The one-page agreement calls for companies developing and deploying frontier models to put in place four layers of controls and audits.

The “White House Accord on Super Intelligence: Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities” seeks to establish voluntary safety standards for companies developing and deploying advanced AI models. The agreement is not legally enforceable but it leaves open the possibility of incorporating its measures into laws or regulations in the future.

The agreement was signed by six tech executives -- Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg , OpenAI President Greg Brockman, xAI CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a voluntary accord on “super intelligence”, seeking to establish safety standards for increasingly powerful AI systems.

Why did only six tech executives sign the super intelligence accord?

Why did only six tech executives sign the super intelligence accord?

The signatories also agreed to meet regularly to develop industry standards and best practices. The document says that, over time, these measures could potentially be incorporated into laws or regulations.

Who attended but did not sign? The White House meeting included a much larger group of technology executives than the six signatories. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Palantir executives Alex Karp and Shyam Sankar, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other technology leaders attended, but they did not sign the accord.

Trump described the agreement as being “almost like a constitution” and said it was “morally binding”, while Zuckerberg called it a starting point for industry-wide standards.

Trump changes official terminology Trump also directed US government agencies to use “super intelligence” or “SI” instead of “artificial intelligence” or “AI” in official communications.

The accord comes after reports involving AI agents behaving in unintended ways. Reuters reported that OpenAI and Anthropic had disclosed incidents in which AI agents went rogue and hacked into other companies' systems.

Trump has continued to support rapid AI development and the expansion of data centres. Healso said he was considering a 10-member committee to oversee AI safety. He did not name potential members or specify how the proposed body would operate.