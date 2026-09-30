Cornell rape allegations update: Gov. Kathy Hochul seeks probe into university's response as new details emerge

In a civil suit filed in New York Supreme Court this month, an unidentified former Cornell student alleged she was drugged at the Chi Phi fraternity house and raped by seven students in 2024. The lawsuit named the individuals, and alleged the university, the fraternity and her sorority failed to protect her.

Hochul weighed in Tuesday on a case that has drawn mounting scrutiny, backing a decision by local prosecutors to reopen the criminal probe and present it to a grand jury.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for an independent review of Cornell University’s handling of a 2024 incident at a fraternity that resulted in new allegations of rape and sexual assault this month.

How has Cornell University responded to the allegations and the subsequent legal actions?

How has Cornell University responded to the allegations and the subsequent legal actions?

Why did New York Governor Kathy Hochul call for an independent review of Cornell's response to the rape allegations?

Why did New York Governor Kathy Hochul call for an independent review of Cornell's response to the rape allegations?

What were the specific allegations made against the Cornell University fraternity in the 2024 incident?

What were the specific allegations made against the Cornell University fraternity in the 2024 incident?

The matter raises “serious questions about Cornell’s campus culture and its systems for prevention, reporting, and response,” Hochul said in a statement.

“I am calling for outside counsel to conduct a transparent, independent review of the university’s response to determine whether Cornell met every obligation to protect its students and pursue justice,” she said.

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Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said Monday that his office reopened the case based on information in the civil suit and that he will present the matter to a criminal grand jury, which could vote to indict individuals involved.

The plaintiff in the civil suit against Cornell, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, alleged she was “plied with alcohol and drugs to the point of intoxication,” resulting in “heinous criminal sexual acts.”

“The allegations in this case are nothing short of horrifying,” Hochul said. “No student should ever be left wondering whether the institutions meant to protect them will listen and act.”

Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said Monday that Cornell did not contact the city’s police department regarding the incident and referred to the university’s response to the matter as a “miscarriage of justice.”

Cornell University Vice President for University Relations Kyle Kimball said the university pursued “consequential punishments” for those involved, including expulsions and suspensions. The Chi Phi chapter also remains barred from campus, according to Kimball.