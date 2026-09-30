Caleb Flynn guilty verdict: Does Ohio have death penalty? What sentence could he face for wife Ashley's murder?

Caleb Flynn, a former Ohio music pastor who once appeared on "American Idol," has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, in Ohio. Caleb Flynn listens to court proceedings inside the Miami County Court of Common Pleas in Troy, Ohio. (/AP via AP)

What happened to Ashley Flynn? Ashley Flynn, a 37-year-old schoolteacher and volleyball coach, was fatally shot at the couple’s home in Tipp City, Ohio, in February.

Prosecutors argued that Flynn staged the scene to make it look like an intruder had broken into the home and killed his wife.

Prosecutors also presented messages between Flynn and Alleigha Botner, a woman with whom he was having an affair. Botner testified during the trial and read some of her messages with Flynn to the jury.

Botner said she met Flynn in 2022 when she was a 20-year-old intern at his church. She testified that they had an affair for more than a year.

One message Flynn sent about six months before Ashley’s death said: "I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail."

During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Flynn wanted to end his marriage but did not want to lose his daughters, his job at Ashley’s family business or his role at the church.

“He wanted to keep his mistress and have his daughters all to himself,” Assistant Miami County Prosecutor Matthew Joseph told jurors.

Flynn and the couple’s two daughters were at the home when police arrived after Ashley was killed.

Also Read: Caleb Flynn family: All about father, mother, two kids and their ages amid Ashley Flynn murder trial

Does Ohio have the death penalty? Yes. Ohio has the death penalty for certain aggravated murder cases when specific circumstances are met. Depending on the case, a defendant can face death, life in prison without parole, or life in prison with the possibility of parole.

However, a guilty verdict does not automatically mean a defendant will receive the death penalty. The final punishment depends on the charges and the circumstances of the case.

Also Read: Caleb Flynn trial: Shocking ‘40-day fast’ and ‘guidance from Lord’ details revealed

What sentence could Caleb Flynn face? Flynn could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reports following the verdict have not indicated that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in Flynn's case. His final sentence will be decided during the sentencing phase of the case.

What happens next? The guilty verdict brings the trial to an end, but Flynn’s case is not over. The court will now move to sentencing, where a judge will determine his punishment under Ohio law.

For now, life in prison without parole remains a possible sentence, according to reporting by The Associated Press.