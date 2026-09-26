Caleb Flynn family: All about father, mother, two kids and their ages amid Ashley Flynn murder trial

Caleb and Ashley Flynn had two daughters together – Alissa and Ava. A neighbor testified during trial that the four of them lived together before the murder. The family also had two goldendoodles, neighbor Kimberly Bingaman testified .

This has also sparked curiosity about Flynn's family, including his parents and daughters. Here's all you need to know.

Caleb Flynn, the former American Idol performer, stands accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn . Amid the trial, focus has shifted to Caleb's mistress Alleigha Botner as the former performer allegedly killed his wife to be with her.

Caleb's daughters were aged 9 and 11 when the murder took place in the Tipp City home in Ohio. They were reportedly in the next room when Ashley was shot.

Also Read | Alleigha Botner, Caleb Flynn's mistress, faces huge backlash after Ashley Flynn murder trial testimony: ‘Awful person’

During the trial, Ashley's sister Kayla Keyt revealed how Alissa and Ava reacted upon learning of Caleb's affair. “They said, ‘She loved daddy more than anyone else in life. So why did Daddy not love her as much?’,” as per Keyt. However, the victim's kin recounted that the eldest daughter had not been surprised on learning that Alleigha was the mistress.

Who are Caleb Flynn's parents? All about father and mother Caleb Flynn's parents have been identified as Mike and Kim Flynn by various podcasters. Lindsay Villandry, who runs The Linzer Show, shared a GiveSendGo started by Mike and Kim.

“Caleb Flynn’s father posted this fundraiser on Facebook where he is the beneficiary. There is 5 donations all from 5 months ago,” she noted.