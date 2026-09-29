Caleb Flynn trial: Shocking ‘40-day fast’ and ‘guidance from Lord’ details revealed

American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn allegedly sent messages to his extramarital partner stating he would pursue ‘guidance’ from God regarding the possibility of separating from his spouse, Ashley Flynn, several months before her death. In the months leading up to Ashley Flynn's death, Caleb allegedly sought guidance from God on leaving her. (/AP via AP)

On September 28, Samantha Reeb, an analyst with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, provided testimony stating that during the period preceding Ashley's death, Caleb communicated with Alleigha Botner about his intention to undertake a “40-day fast to seek guidance from the Lord to see if he can leave his wife and how he should leave his wife.”

“Caleb does state that he felt he received word from the Lord that he can leave his wife and he’s just trying to figure out how,” Reeb said.

Tension between Caleb and Ashley Flynn Caleb allegedly sent those messages back in August 2025, which happened to be the same month when he and Ashley took a cruise getaway to mark their wedding anniversary.

According to Reeb, the vacation created significant tension between Botner and Caleb.

Also Read: Was Caleb Flynn's wife Ashley unfaithful? FBI agent testifies about her husband's bizarre claim

Caleb Flynn got ultimatum from Alleigha Botner According to Reeb's testimony, by September, Caleb had been telling Botner that he intended to leave Ashley in October, and he made the same commitment again in November, yet neither of these plans actually happened.

Reeb explained that Botner grew frustrated with Caleb's repeated broken promises and allegedly urged him to make a move before the holidays arrived.

On January 3rd, Botner finally gave Caleb an ultimatum: end things with Ashley, or their relationship would be finished.

“On January 11, she informs him that he has not met his deadline,” Reeb said, “and she ceases communication with him.”

911 call On February 16, Caleb dialed 911 to report that Ashley had been shot inside their home in Tipp City, Ohio.

“Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife,” he stated in the call. “My wife, she’s got two shots to her head. There’s blood everywhere. Oh my God, oh my God.”

When police arrived, they discovered the couple's garage door was unlocked and Caleb's firearm—which he claimed he kept in his truck's center console—was nowhere to be found, according to what prosecutors presented in court on September 18.

Caleb faced charges including one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three counts of tampering with evidence.