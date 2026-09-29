Matthew Ingalls fired from DataAnnotation? ‘Cornell 7’ row causes company to issue clarification on Chi Phi member
Matthew Ingalls is one of the seven Cornell University students accused of drugging and raping a former student, and claims have risen about him being fired.
Matthew Ingalls is one of the seven Cornell University students accused of drugging and gangraping a former female student. The incident allegedly took place in the Chi Phi frat house.
While CBS News reported that two of the seven accused had been expelled, no arrests have been made in the case. The incident took place in 2024 but has resurfaced as the victim sued the university and the DA announced that the investigation was being reopened.
Amid this, reports have emerged that Diego Sarabia was fired by Wells Fargo. Now, claims have also been made about DataAnnotation firing Ingalls. Here's what was said.
Social media chatter on Matthew Ingalls and DataAnnotation
Deep Dive
One social media a report claimed that Ingalls had been ‘dismissed’ from the DataAnnotation job.
“DataAnnotation Tech has terminated Matthew Ingalls’ contract following a review of information related to allegations involving a 2024 incident at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University,” the post read. Another post claimed “Matthew Ingalls dismissed from DataAnnotation Tech after Cornell University with Chi Phi Actives fraternity.”
An alleged statement from DataAnnotation on Threads was shared as well.
As per the alleged statement, DataAnnotation terminated Ingalls' employment after the Cornell case made headlines. However, the company issued a clarification, noting they'd parted ways with Ingalls long before that.
What DataAnnotation said about Matthew Ingalls
DataAnnotation did not mention Ingalls by name, but admitted the post they were sharing was about ‘one of the individuals’ named in Jane Doe's complaint.
Also Read | ‘Cornell 7’ case: Scott Kretzschmar's ketamine charge forces big move from lawyer; shock Chi Phi Snapchat texts surface
They issued a LinkedIn statement clarifying that Ingalls had been blocked in May 2024, before the alleged sexual assault.
“Jane Doe's allegations of assault are horrifying. Some reporting has suggested that one of the individuals in the complaint was employed by DataAnnotation Tech. This is incorrect. While he had signed up on our platform, we blocked him in May 2024. He has had no access to our platform or our company at any point since then,” the company said.
DataAnnotation notes they ‘empower thousands of experts to make AI smarter, safer, and more reliable.’ The company offers fully remote contract work. “Contract work that fits your background,” is their LinkedIn bio, and they offer ‘steady projects, hours you set, and expert rates’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More