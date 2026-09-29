Matthew Ingalls fired from DataAnnotation? ‘Cornell 7’ row causes company to issue clarification on Chi Phi member

Matthew Ingalls is one of the seven Cornell University students accused of drugging and gangraping a former female student. The incident allegedly took place in the Chi Phi frat house. Matthew Ingalls is among the seven Cornell University students accused of gangrape. (X/@Cornell) While CBS News reported that two of the seven accused had been expelled, no arrests have been made in the case. The incident took place in 2024 but has resurfaced as the victim sued the university and the DA announced that the investigation was being reopened. Amid this, reports have emerged that Diego Sarabia was fired by Wells Fargo. Now, claims have also been made about DataAnnotation firing Ingalls. Here's what was said. Social media chatter on Matthew Ingalls and DataAnnotation

Deep Dive What allegations were made against Matthew Ingalls and other members of the Chi Phi fraternity? Why did DataAnnotation fire Matthew Ingalls? What outcome did the Cornell University investigation have regarding the accused students?

One social media a report claimed that Ingalls had been ‘dismissed’ from the DataAnnotation job. “DataAnnotation Tech has terminated Matthew Ingalls’ contract following a review of information related to allegations involving a 2024 incident at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University,” the post read. Another post claimed “Matthew Ingalls dismissed from DataAnnotation Tech after Cornell University with Chi Phi Actives fraternity.” An alleged statement from DataAnnotation on Threads was shared as well.