'Offered them NOTHING': Trump dismisses 'hoax' report on sanctions relief for Iran

As the war between the United States and Iran continues to rage, US President Donald Trump has dismissed a report claiming that he was "willing" to give sanctions relief to Tehran. Calling them "untrue" and a "hoax," the US president stated that he has offered Iran "nothing." (REUTERS)

The US-Israeli war against Iran broke out on February 28, 2026, after the allies launched a joint strike towards Tehran. Over the past six months, the conflict has led to a great escalation of tensions in the West Asia region and a global energy crisis due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ report According to the report published by Axios, US officials told the agency that Trump was considering releasing frozen Iranian assets in exchange for "concrete steps regarding Tehran's nuclear programme."

However, shortly after the story went online, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to deny the claims.

Calling them "untrue" and a "hoax," the US president stated that he has offered Iran "nothing."

"Axios just released a story that “Trump” offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING! Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!" he wrote on the platform.