Trump open to ‘more talks with Iran’ in coming week after rejecting Tehran’s peace plan to reopen Hormuz
Trump said the Iranians want to make a deal and that more talks could take place this week. At the same time, he said he's open to idea of resuming strikes.
US President Donald Trump said he remains open to talks with Iran in the coming week, a day after he reportedly rejected a peace plan shared by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
“I expect more talks with Iran (this week). They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand,” Trump told Axios in a phone interview.
Also Read | ‘They have no money coming in, dying’: Donald Trump claims Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Deep Dive
In a typically Trumpian remark, the US president said, “I am always thinking about it,” when asked whether he would resume strikes on Iran.
What was the peace plan shared by Iran?
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly held negotiations with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last Tuesday, with Qatar acting as a mediator.
Araghchi reportedly shared Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks. Under the proposal, Iran would reopen the strait and restart nuclear negotiations within a week if the US lifted its naval blockade, eased sanctions on Iranian oil sales and reinstated a ceasefire across the region.
Also Read | 'Ready to inflict greater damage on US': Iran's stern warning amid deadlock over peace plan
The US has imposed an economic blockade on Iran to pressure Tehran to stop attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which have drastically reduced shipping through the strategic waterway.
Trump has said he rejected the plan. However, Araghchi said he would not take Trump’s remarks as an official rejection, saying the US had not formally communicated its response to Tehran.
Araghchi said mediators facilitating talks between Tehran and Washington had not officially conveyed a US rejection of the proposal.
Also Read | ‘Iran most experienced country in asymmetric warfare’: Prez to Trump over Hormuz
“We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them,” Araghchi posted on X.
Over the weekend, Qatari mediators shuttled between Iranian and US negotiators as they discussed changes to the proposed text, Axios reported. Qatar could hold another round of separate meetings with the two sides as early as Monday, according to the report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More