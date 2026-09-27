‘They have no money coming in’: Donald Trump claims Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Speaking to reporters about Iran and the Strait of Hormuz's reopening, Trump said that “they don't have any money now”.
As the US-Iran conflict drags on for more than six months, Middle East tensions remain high. Amid this, US President Donald Trump has said that Tehran is ready to open the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, asserting "they have no money coming in."
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said, "And what they want to do is immediately open the Hormuz Strait. You know why? Because they're dying. You know why they're dying? Because they have no money coming in, because they get their money from the Hormuz Strait."
He added: “So they outsmarted themselves. They said, 'Let's close it and cause a problem for the world.' And then I came along, and we put up the greatest blockade ever in military history. It's a wall of steel, and we put it up, and guess what? They don't have any money now, because they wanted to close the strait, and I said, 'That's fine. We're going to close it on you, but everybody else is able to use it'.”
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Trump earlier said he rejected a deal from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg. "They made a proposal, but I rejected it," Trump said as he departed the White House.
“They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” he said.
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US and Iranian negotiators had been exploring a deal that would see the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Washington lift its blockade of Iranian ports, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US President expects to resume the US bombing campaign against Iran after US midterm elections.
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Strait of Hormuz tensions amid Iran war
The US has imposed an economic blockade on Iran to put pressure on Tehran to stop Iranian attacks on vessels in the strait, Reuters reported.
According to the report, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday that the proposed deal would lead to a seven-day countdown to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More