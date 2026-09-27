‘They have no money coming in’: Donald Trump claims Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz

As the US-Iran conflict drags on for more than six months, Middle East tensions remain high. Amid this, US President Donald Trump has said that Tehran is ready to open the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, asserting "they have no money coming in." US President Donald Trump earlier said he rejected a deal from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. (Bloomberg)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said, "And what they want to do is immediately open the Hormuz Strait. You know why? Because they're dying. You know why they're dying? Because they have no money coming in, because they get their money from the Hormuz Strait."

He added: “So they outsmarted themselves. They said, 'Let's close it and cause a problem for the world.' And then I came along, and we put up the greatest blockade ever in military history. It's a wall of steel, and we put it up, and guess what? They don't have any money now, because they wanted to close the strait, and I said, 'That's fine. We're going to close it on you, but everybody else is able to use it'.”