League of Legends down: Check Riot Games server status as Valorant also faces outage

Gamers are reporting problems with both League of Legends and Valorant in the US. Both games are developed and published by Riot Games. Thousands of League of Legends users and hundreds of Valorant players have reported outages on Downdetector. League of Legends is experiencing an outage

Is League of Legends down? League of Legends users are facing an outage in United States, according to Downdetector. As of 8:38pm ET on September 26, there were 6,923 reports of the game being down.

Most of the reported problems are related to server connection, making up 41% of complaints. Game launch issues make up 33% of the reports, while gameplay problems account for 16%.

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Is Valorant Down Too? Valorant is also experiencing issues in the US, according to Downdetector. As of 8:46pm EDT on Saturday, September 26, 2026, there were 484 reports of the game being down.

Game launch and gameplay problems each make up 30% of the reported issues, while server connection problems account for 24%.

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Social media reaction Frustrated players have taken to X to vent about the outage.

One user wrote, “LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SERVERS ARE DOWN. WHAT DO I DO NOW.”

Another wrote, “league of legends is down what is the point anymore.”

One player wrote, “My LoL client is just completely bugged out, can't even create a queue, I ended the session and now it's giving errors even to log in kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk shut down this Riot Games kiosk.”

“I sit down to play LoL after a tedious day of studying AND THE CLIENT CRASHED,” wrote another.

While another wrote, "RIOT GAMES IT IS ALMOST MY BIRTHDAY WHAT DO YOU MEAN LEAGUE IS DOWN RIGHT NOW ????"

Riot Games has not yet issued an official statement on the outage yet and it remains unclear when services will be fully restored for the games.